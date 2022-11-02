River threat passes, but more heavy rain in store for sodden West Coast

Massive rain amounts are forecast to fall across parts of Westland and the Southern Alps in the next two days. Some areas might get more than 500mm of rainfall in this time.

An intense burst of rain has battered the West Coast causing road closures, surface flooding and slips, but a critical high tide passed “without any issues”.

The ranges of Westland received up to 390mm of rain in the 24 hours to 7pm Wednesday, during what MetService forecasters said was a “major weather system” that would continue into Thursday morning.

The Grey District Council said surface flooding was affecting State Highway 6 between McLeans Pit Rd and Runanga, while the Westland District Council reported the Kaniere to Kokatahi/Kowhitirangi and the Arahura Valley roads were closed to flooding.

The road between Westport and Karamea was also closed due to a slip.

South Westland Area School in Harihari, north of Franz Josef, shut its doors on Wednesday as a precaution.

Waka Kotahi urged motorists to take extra care and be prepared for unexpected hazards on SH6 between Hokitika and Haast.

According to West Coast Regional Council data, the Hokitika River reached its first alert – 5.2m at the gorge – and the Waiho River at Franz Josef reached it first alert of 8.3m at 7pm on Wednesday.

Rainfall data showed 390mm fell in 24 hours at Cropp River, a tributary of the Hokitika River, bringing the weekly total rainfall in the area to more than a metre.

James Bell The Waiho River has reached more than 8m at Franz Josef on Wednesday, but is not rising quickly.

Westland civil defence controller Andy Thompson said the Hokitika River was still rising slowly but had held its banks through the critical high tide at 7pm.

“We are still expecting heavy rainfall overnight so we will have staff monitoring overnight but we have passed high tide without any issues and it wasn’t a very big tide,” he said.

There were no evacuations and only two roads in the district – at Arahura and Kokatahi – closed to surface flooding. The Waiho River at Franz Josef had reached 8m but was holding steady, he said.

West Coast Emergency Management Civil Defence group manager Claire Brown said regional council staff were monitoring rivers throughout the region.

Joanne Naish/Stuff An orange heavy rain warning has brought significant rainfall to the West Coast. Pictured: Central Greymouth.

A contractor had put in rocks to protect one area near the Waiho River in the short-term. It was a temporary fix while long-term solutions continue to be investigated.

The Emergency Operations Centre in Westland was partially activated as a precautionary approach, she said.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said other parts of the South Island had experienced balmy weather on Wednesday, with the temperatures in Christchurch reaching more than 27C.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

The orange heavy rain warnings remain in place for Buller until 6am and Westland until 9am Thursday.

The Buller River did not reach alert levels and did not receive as much rain as expected on Wednesday.

An orange warning was also in place for Tasman west of Motueka until 7am Thursday as up to 200mm of rain was expected in the ranges.

Joanne Naish/Stuff It’s a grey day in Greymouth, on the West Coast, on Wednesday.

The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur’s Pass were also predicted to get heavy rain of up to 450mm on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Parts of the Canterbury high country were expected to get wind gusts of up to 140kph.

Rain and wind warnings were also in place across the lower North Island as the front bringing wet weather to the South Island travelled north on Thursday.