Sandbags at the ready as West Coast braces for half a metre of rain in 24 hours

Massive rain amounts are forecast to fall across parts of Westland and the Southern Alps in the next two days. Some areas might get more than 500mm of rainfall in this time.

Residents on the West Coast have been offered sandbags to protect their homes as half a metre of rain is predicted to fall in little more than 24 hours.

Intense rain and winds are predicted to batter the West Coast in what MetService forecasters say is a “major weather system” that will hit the region throughout Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Yet other parts of the South Island could see balmy weather, with temperatures in Christchurch, Kaikōura and Timaru expected to reach 24C to 25C on Wednesday – about 10C higher than normal for this time of year – and not fall below 16C on Wednesday night.

But in Westland, residents were invited to pick up sandbags from four spots around Hokitika in preparation for the expected rain.

Up to 550mm of rain was expected to fall on the ranges between Ross and Bruce Bay in South Westland between 1am Wednesday and 9am Thursday, with up to 35mm to fall hourly.

By 7am Wednesday the severe event had not come to pass in the region, but an orange weather warning was in place for the West Coast with forecasters saying it could be upgraded to a red warning.

From Wednesday morning to early Thursday, up to 160mm of rain was expected in Tasman west of Motueka, while Buller was forecast to see up to 150mm-250 mm of rainfall.

Parts of Otago faced a heavy rain warning until 9am Wednesday.

Warnings were in place for the Canterbury high country and Fiordland, which were expected to see strong gusts of wind of up to 140kph, and wind watches have been issued for parts of Southland, Queenstown Lakes district and Central Otago, until Wednesday.

Strong winds were also expected in the lower North Island on Thursday, including Wellington and Wairarapa, though not to warning level at this stage.

Despite the expected rain, a number of businesses in Westland said they had not planned for the incoming weather.

The district council has asked drivers to avoid some low-lying streets during the heavy rain to reduce potential waves from expected surface flooding.

West Coast Emergency Management Civil Defence group manager Claire Brown said several agencies were discussing preparedness plans on Tuesday, and had been told by MetService that a considerable amount of rain was expected to fall between Hokitika and Bruce Bay.

Discussions were under way about where staff and resources could be positioned to ensure the best response, she said.

“With the rainfall amounts forecast we could see some impact across the southern parts of the region in particular. It’s important that people know what may happen as the event unfolds and take the necessary precautions.”

She advised people to take care on the roads, have emergency kits and put off any unessential travel. Slips and surface flooding were possible, and river levels would be closely monitored.

“Most of the rainfall is expected in the ranges, which is good for us because it is captured in the river catchments. We just hope that the rivers are able to withstand the volumes of rain, but anything could happen.”

Between 400mm and 550mm – or possibly more – is expected to accumulate on the ranges between Ross and Bruce Bay, while 200mm to 350mm forecast about the ranges south of Bruce Bay, and 130mm to 250mm about the ranges north of Otira.

Between 80mm and 150mm is expected on the coast, with peak rates of 20mm to 35mm an hour expected about the ranges throughout Wednesday, especially between Ross and Bruce Bay. Another period of heavy rain was possible on Thursday morning.

Buller is also under an orange warning from 6am Wednesday until 6am Thursday.

MetService expected between 80mm and 150mm of rain to fall about the ranges south of Karamea, and 150mm to 250mm about the Paparoa Range.

“The amount of rain forecast for central parts of Westland is significant,” a spokesperson said.

“Dangerous river conditions and flooding are possible, with the potential for slips and floodwaters to make some roads impassable.”