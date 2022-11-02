Snowboarding champ who died after crashing out of bedroom window went to bed as normal

A cordon blocks off the scene of an unexplained death in Riccarton, Christchurch.

On Monday night, Samuel Finnemore went to bed as normal in his Christchurch student flat.

The young snowboarding champ was preparing for end of year exams at the University of Canterbury. He was only a couple of days away from his 20th birthday.

But about 3.50am the next day, the pre-dawn silence in Riccarton was broken by the sound of breaking glass.

Finnemore had crashed through his bedroom window onto the ground outside. A short time later, he was found lying unconscious, about 30m away, on the road near the intersection of Matipo and Elizabeth streets.

Efforts to save the student’s life were in vain.

Since then, detectives have been working to establish how the 19-year-old came to crash through the window, which is at the front of the Matipo St rental property.

Jamieson Aaron/Supplied Sam Finnemore was remembered as a young man who “loved life and was always happy”.

Stuff understands there is no suggestion he’d been drinking or had taken any drugs.

On Wednesday, after a post-mortem was completed, police said they were continuing to treat the circumstances of the teenager’s death as unexplained.

“Police would like to offer our deepest thoughts and sympathies to Sam’s family. We are so sorry for their loss," Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

Finnemore was an accomplished snowboarder from Auckland who won several national age group titles, including the men’s snowboard competition at the Torpedo 7 NZ Showdown Rookie Fest held at Cardrona skifield in 2019.

While attending Kristin School – a private and independent provider on the North Shore – he dominated the Auckland Secondary Schools Snowboarding Championships and won the overall senior boys title in 2020.

In a statement released by police on Wednesday afternoon, Finnemore's family said they and his friends were “devastated” to learn of his death.

“Sam was a loving only child of Cameron and Lisa who live in Auckland, and beloved cousin, nephew and grandson of family in Christchurch, Tauranga and London.

Supplied Finnemore was studying geology at the University of Canterbury.

“Sammy loved to competitively snowboard. He spent many happy days in Wānaka. He loved uni and recently turned his studies to geology, a subject he discovered only after coming to Canterbury.

“He was well-liked, happy, and he cherished time with his many friends in Auckland, Christchurch and Wānaka.

“Sam loved life, was always happy. We celebrate him and will remember him fondly. The family express their thanks to the community that are supporting them through this difficult time, and express their gratitude to the New Zealand Police and the University of Canterbury, which was Sam’s home away from home.”

On social media friends also paid tribute. One posted: “Sammy. We will all forever love you. Our hearts are with you and your family. RIP Butter bean you will forever be with us.”

Others said they were devastated and described Finnemore as a “sweet” young man.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police forensics staff at work outside a house in Matipo St, Riccarton. Finnemore was found unconscious nearby and died later.

The New Zealand snowboarding community also paid tribute, including Aaron Jamieson, who said Finnemore was loved by many in the snowboard community.

“He was one of New Zealand’s top snowboarders.”

Professional snowboarder and New Zealand's under 14 Slopestyle Champion Rocco Jamieson said Finnemore was like a “big brother” to him.

“I can't thank you enough for the impact you had on my life and many others.”

In a statement, Snow Sports NZ said staff and athletes were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss.

Chief executive Nic Cavanagh said Finnemore was a talented young athlete and was well respected within the snow sports community. His snowboarding achievements included podium finishes at national age group level, including winning the Auckland Secondary Schools Snowboarding Championships, as well as at international level, winning an FIS slopestyle event at Cardrona in 2019.

Rocco Jamieson/Supplied Snowboarders Rocco Jamieson and Finnemore.

“Sam was an accomplished young man who clearly loved being in the mountains and brought dedication and enthusiasm to his sport. The snow sports community will miss him immensely. Our condolences go out to the Finnemore family and his friends.”

Kristin School executive principal Mark Wilson said Finnemore was a “much-liked student and member of our school community”.

“He was a very talented snowboarder, who worked hard to achieve both academically and in his sporting endeavours,” Wilson said.

“Sam’s loss will be felt very deeply by many in our school community and we are looking to support these families in any way we can.”

University of Canterbury Students’ Association president Pierce Crowley said the organisation was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

Rocco Jamieson/Supplied Finnemore was a champion snowboarder.

“There is a sense of real grief among the entire student community. We will provide support and care alongside the University of Canterbury to any student needing assistance at this time.”

Finnemore lived at the Riccarton property with two flatmates.

On Wednesday morning, as family and friends of the student visited the scene, forensic investigators could be seen fingerprinting the exterior of the house near the front door.

On Tuesday morning, medical equipment was strewn on the road near the intersection of Matipo and Elizabeth streets, where it’s thought emergency services tended to the young man before he was rushed to Christchurch Hospital. It was later blocked from view by a blue police tent.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Forensic investigators have been at the scene since Tuesday morning

A University of Canterbury spokesperson said the university offered its “deepest condolences” to the young man’s friends and family.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police investigating Finnemore’s death focused on the smashed front window of his student flat.

“Based on the information we have, we’ve offered support and assistance to those immediately impacted, and we have support in place for our student and staff community.”

Students requiring support were urged to contact the university’s student care services, the spokesperson said.

Riccarton is heavily populated with students who go to the university.

Wharenui School is opposite the scene of the fatal incident and remains open.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The street in Riccarton was cordoned off while police examined the scene.

Residents who live in the area were shocked on Tuesday to wake to find Matipo St, which is near Westfield Riccarton shopping centre, cordoned off.

A man who lives said he heard nothing overnight.

A lot of students live in the area behind the cordon, but there had never been any trouble, he said.

Another group of university students who live in the area said they did not hear anything. They had exams on Tuesday morning and said it had been a quiet night.