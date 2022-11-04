Difficult Conversations: Your views on the Government's Three Waters reforms

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon and Auckland mayor Wayne Brown discuss when they told their councillors of their Three Waters plan.

Stuff’s Difficult Conversations is a safe space for Aotearoa to constructively discuss topics which can be polarising but still deserve reasoned debate and dialogue. These are stories that we often don’t open for comments, because of the high volume of posts that breach our rules for participation. We hope that providing a specific platform for a finite period of time will allow for important debate and different points of view, without the open slather of social media and the risk of discussions being hijacked by extreme views.

Friday’s topic was Three Waters reforms. This stream was closed at 5pm, but you can read the conversation below.

The mayors of Auckland and Christchurch, Wayne Brown and Phil Mauger, joined forces this week to unveil an alternative version of the Government’s Three Waters reforms.

Those reforms will change the way water infrastructure is funded and managed throughout the entire country.

The Government wants to take the responsibility off councils and give it to four new mega entities, which would then be co-governed by councils and local iwi.

Almost all mayors and councils support the idea of change, but many have rebuked the Government’s plan. Please comment with your views on Three Waters in the section below.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger unveiling their alternative Three Waters plan this week.

The arguments

The Government wants:

Four new water service entities to cover the entire country. It says the large size will create efficiencies by consolidating admin and overhead costs.

Councils and local mana whenua to co-govern each entity through a 12-to-14-person group that has a membership split 50-50. This group would govern, which means it sets the entity’s strategic direction and appoints a competent board.

Each entity to have its own financial books. The entities would own the water infrastructure and councils would then own the entities.

Brown and Mauger want:

Councils to decide how big the entities should be. Councils should decide for themselves if it makes sense to join up and form a regional entity.

Co-governance dropped as a requirement. They want each council to engage with local mana whenua about the role that mana whenua want.

Councils to keep ownership and control of the infrastructure to “ensure local accountability”.

The history

The reforms have caused considerable tension between councils and government ever since they were embarked upon in 2020.

Many councils have opposed the reforms and lamented the loss of direct control and influence. They also lost the ability to opt out of the reforms, as initially promised by the Government.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff As the Minister for Local Government, Nanaia Mahuta has led the controversial Three Waters reform.

Key players

Why it matters

Brown and Mauger’s alternative option lacks some aspects that are considered essential by the Government, namely co-governance and giving the new entities their own financial books.

Water infrastructure across the country is ageing. Some councils have not been spending enough on it for years.

Household water bills will skyrocket in about 30 years if nothing changes, according to an analysis commissioned by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

What next?