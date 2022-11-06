Your pleasure is their terror: It's time to ban public sales of fireworks

Virginia Fallon is a senior writer at Stuff. In this personal essay she explains why she dreads Guy Fawkes day.

OPINION: Come Thursday night my inbox has filled with horror.

Utterly to blame, I’ve posted on a Facebook page asking for people’s experiences of fireworks. ‘Ban the Boom’ is the group’s name so while I was in no doubt of its members opinions, the response blew me away.

As did the photos.

From across New Zealand people sent me pictures of gore: the horse with its leg blown off; the dog covered in blood; the dead foal; the full thickness burns on a human foot.

And the stories: the returned serviceman who cowers on the floor, every bang a gunshot; the survivor of violent crime who shut herself in a cupboard as the sky lit up with explosions; the unwell man who ran from what he was sure was an enemy finally come at last.

My intention was to interview the people who responded, but the sentiment of more than 50 emails can be summed up in just four words: Fireworks must be banned.

Before we begin, let me disclose this is not a balanced story. Having long-pinned my colours to the mast on the fireworks issue I went looking for those who’ve done the same. Most of my interviews could have been written up from previous reports, just as most began with me saying “I know what you’re going to say”. And they did.

David White/Stuff A fireworks display in Auckland City marked the beginning of 2020.

The public sale of fireworks has been an explosive topic since the 1960s and continues to resurface every year. Those opposed say the things are an unnecessary evil while those in favour swear they’re a bit of harmless fun in an already over-regulated world.

The former have tried their best. The latest attempt was in 2020 when a ban was ruled out by a parliamentary select committee that said about seven businesses actively import fireworks and a ban would see them close, adding that in 2018 the country imported 653,303kg of the things.

Ban aside, The Warehouse, Kmart, Foodstuffs and Woolworths won’t be selling fireworks this year; the former announcing in 2021 research showed customers supported the move. More than half preferred to attend public displays and 28% didn’t use them at all. Of those not supportive of fireworks, 27% were concerned about the safety of animals and 16% cited environmental reasons.

”Tosh” say their opponents, but what nobody can deny is that once Halloween is over, New Zealand’s real nights of horror begin.

Here in Aotearoa, fireworks can only be sold to people aged over 18 between November 2 and 5. They can, however, be used at any time on private property with the owner’s consent; the crux of the issue for many. How do you plan for something that could happen at any time?

The best you can, says Wellington Zoo’s chief operating officer Daniel Warsaw. From the moment sales begin staff start battening down the hatches, additional security patrols the perimeters and animals are assessed as to how best get them through the nights.

Natural instincts are taken into account, he says, with some species needing access to run in wider habitats while others are locked down in extra cosy beds.

The zoo suffered the fatal effects of fireworks in 2019 when an antelope ran into a fence after being spooked by the things; something Warsaw says should never happen again.

SUPPLIED An antelope at Wellington Zoo died in 2019 after being spooked by fireworks. (File photo)

“Given our responsibility for animal welfare it isn't appropriate for us to have private fireworks in 21st century Aotearoa.”

This year the stakes are even higher with four sets of twin ring-tailed lemur babies in a habitat close to the zoo’s outer fence.

“We'll do everything we can to get them through,” he says. “Everything.”

Warsaw spoke with me on Wednesday and that night a horse named Izzy didn't get through the terror. Panicked by Taranaki fireworks, she tore about her paddock, throwing herself at the gate and trapping her hooves underneath it.

LISA BURD/Stuff Darryn Moeller is calling for changes around Guy Fawkes after she had to put her horse down due to injuries from the stress of fireworks.

Izzy's devastated owner Darryn Moeller said the horse’s injuries were so severe she had to be euthanised.

“It needs to be public display or not at all, or if it has to be on the 5th of November, let’s do it then. Why are we doing it before and after? It’s either that or the government has to bring a ruling in that there’s no public sales.”

Dr Alison Vaughan spoke to me the day before a teenager allegedly set off fireworks starting a North Canterbury fire that forced 130 people from their homes.

The SPCA’s scientific officer says the organisation has long advocated for a ban on public sales and while it’s enormously frustrating that hasn't happened it will continue to fight.

SUPPLIED SPCA scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan says public sales of fireworks must be banned.

Vaughan says the impact on domestic animals is well known, but the ramifications for wildlife tend to go ignored. Studies have shown fireworks affect both fish and fowl, though it's often a case that out of sight is out of mind. The sales season coincides with the nesting season and leads to awful consequences.

“There is support not only from animal welfare organisations but police, fire and hospitals – we want to see a ban.”

While fireworks are still state-sanctioned terror, businesses are bowing to public pressure. Douglas Clements is the general manager of Auckland's Sculptureum, a tourist attraction that, after two years of large scale fireworks displays, switched to a laser light show.

While the business initially removed louder fireworks and scaled down the display, through consultation with neighbours it eventually changed tack.

“The response from the community and beyond has been very positive... while the laser light show comes at an increased investment, we pride ourselves on being a valuable member of the Matakana community.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dr Bryan Betty says injuries from fireworks are common.

Obviously, it’s not just animals that suffer. Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal NZ College of GPs, tells me human injuries are common, especially burns to the hands, arms and head areas. Foreign bodies in the eyes are frequent as well.

While the number of injuries are dropping as fireworks become harder to get hold of, he says ACC still reports about 300 injuries a year.

“If we want to reduce the injuries around fireworks banning public sales is probably the way.”

Fire and Emergency NZ won’t be drawn on whether public sales of fireworks should be banned though has just ruled out private use in some Far North areas until April 30.

Citing the risk of wildfire, the organisation has used the Fire and Emergency Act to enforce the ban, but when asked why it can’t be used to outlaw them outright, community education manager Adrian Nacey demures.

George Heard/POOL The fire near Pegasus and Woodend in North Canterbury burned through 200ha of coastal forest.

It’s not their place, a follow-up email from the communications team later insists, though Nacey has already given some idea of the carnage.

“In previous years we've had as many as 200 extra incidents in just this week,” he says, just three days before Hawke’s Bay’s Te Mata Peak erupts in flame.

While the calls for a ban on private sales intensify, some public displays are trying their best to find an agreeable compromise.

Taupaki School let things rip last week and board member Caren Brodie says the community feedback has been positive. All it came down to was a bit of thought; the rural school dropped flyers to inform residents of both the fireworks and expected traffic snarls, giving them plenty of time to prepare.

“One resident was very keen we call her ten minutes before they were set off, and we did that - it's an easy thing to do.”

Public displays are safer and better value for money, she says, and as long as the wider community is considered, don’t have to be divisive. “It's just common sense, isn't it?”

It is, and by midnight on Thursday the emails are still coming. I haven’t replied to a single one but outside the fireworks are going off and inside our animals are panting. My friend asks what I’m writing about, so I read her the intro.

“Oh f... off,”, she says, and opening the curtains we watch the world on fire.