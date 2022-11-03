Cessna's pilot failed to give way causing Masterton midair collision that killed two, report says

Police named the two pilots who died in the Masterton air crash as Joshua Christensen and Craig McBride. (Video first published June 17, 2019)

A crash investigation has found a pilot failed to give way causing a Masterton midair collision.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) released its final report on Thursday detailing what happened leading up to a fatal midair collision near Hood Aerodrome in June 2019.

Wairarapa Aero Club’s Tecnam microlight pilot Craig McBride​ and Skydive Wellington’s Cessna pilot Joshua Christensen​ were both killed in the crash.

The two aircraft were approaching to land on parallel runways at Hood when the microlight found itself in a blindspot of the Cessna which was descending faster from behind.

The report said the Cessna was joining the circuit via a wide right turn for the left-hand runway, while the Tecnam microlight was in the circuit approaching the right-hand runway and had right of way.

“The Tecnam was in front of the Cessna but very likely hidden below the Cessna’s engine,” the Commission report said.

Supplied The wreckage of the Cessna 185 belonging to a commercial skydiving company on the edge of Hughes Line in Carterton. The plane was one of two aircraft involved in a midair collision near Masterton's Hood Aerodrome in 2019.

“The faster Cessna gained rapidly on the Tecnam and the overtaking Cessna impacted the right side of the Tecnam, striking it from above and behind.”

The two aircraft initially became entangled before separating and spiralling to the ground.

TAIC’s chief investigator of accidents, Naveen Kozhuppakalam,​ said the crash happened because the Cessna did not give way to the Tecnam.

“The Cessna’s route to join the circuit was non-standard and disregarded civil aviation rules, but the pilot had been trained to do it this way in accordance with this accepted local practice at Hood Aerodrome.”

Kozhuppakalam said it was vital that pilots kept a lookout for other aircraft, listened to radio calls from other planes, obeyed civil aviation rules, and followed standard operating procedures.

supplied A Transport Accident Investigation Commission graphic showing the estimated relative positions of the two aircraft shortly before the collision.

He said broader circumstances at busy local aerodromes with no air traffic control such as Hood made this kind of accident more likely.

“These unattended aerodromes are safe so long as they’re well managed by appropriately qualified ground staff and everyone observes Civil Aviation Rules,” Kozhuppakalam said.

“Safety depends not just on operators and pilots of aircraft, but also aerodrome owners, operators, managers and ground staff; they should all have appropriate training and support, with scrutiny and further support from safety regulators the Civil Aviation Authority and WorkSafe.”

The investigation found New Zealand’s unattended aerodromes “differed in their compliance” with CAA rules in situations such as ‘simultaneous operations’ practice (planes taking off and landing on close parallel runways) and in observing the requirement to report safety incidents.

Supplied Masterton man Craig McBride, 66, was killed when the Wairarapa Aero Club Tecnam microlight trainer he was flying was hit from behind.

The commission also found aerodrome managers who lacked adequate training.

“Most of the aerodrome managers spoken to did not have an aviation background. In some cases, they had been given the role based on their experience managing council green spaces,” the report said. “As one manager said, they knew how to grow and cut grass and aerodromes typically had a lot of grass.”

The commission found that the CAA delivered “less regulatory oversight and support” of non-certificated aerodromes compared with certificated aerodromes: “And gaps in communication between the CAA, WorkSafe and local bodies about who should do what for safe operation of unattended aerodromes.”

TAIC made several recommendations requiring action from CAA to carry out with unattended airport operators across the country.

It said CAA needed to educate pilots about ‘’simultaneous operations’’ at these aerodromes and the common factors in midair collisions and the skills required to avoid them – such as actively listening to radio calls.

Supplied The investigation said it was likely the Cessna pilot Joshua Christensen’s view of the other aircraft was obscured by the engine.

The report also recommended encouraging reporting of safety-related incidents or concerns at these aerodromes.

It said CAA should ensure managers and users of unattended aerodromes “fulfilled their safety responsibilities”

The report also recommended the authority help WorkSafe, Local Government NZ, NZ Airports Association and other decision-makers train and support aerodrome management and encourage aerodrome user groups “to get more involved in aerodrome safety”.

TAIC said it had received “a positive response” from CAA, which had accepted and committed to address all of these recommendations.

In 2020 CAA brought charges of “exposing individuals to risk, harm and illness” against Marty Lloyd and his company Sky Sports [NZ] Ltd, the operator of the Cessna following the crash.

The case was set to be heard in “early 2023”, according to CAA.