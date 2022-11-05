How a grand new building and swanky restaurant became a financial disaster for the Christchurch RSA

After the 2011 earthquake, the Christchurch RSA decided to take a punt on a new direction. It ended in disaster and a massive financial loss. Martin van Beynen reports.

It must have seemed like a good idea at the time.

The 2011 earthquake had knackered the 90-year-old clubrooms of the Christchurch Memorial Returned and Services Association (Christchurch RSA) in Armagh St in Central Christchurch.

The association was due an insurance payout and had to consider what to do. Should it just replace the clubrooms, or should it go for something grander? In some ways the earthquake presented a god-sent opportunity to bring the association, the oldest in the country, into the modern era and make it more open to the general community.

The association has its origins in the Returned Soldiers Club formed in December 1915 by the first wounded veterans returning from Gallipoli.

Staff Photographer/Stuff A parade was held on September 6, 1919 to mark the laying of the foundation stone for new clubrooms for wounded veterans returning from Gallipoli.

The laying of the clubroom’s foundation stone on the site between Gloucester and Armagh streets on September 6, 1919, was an historic day in Christchurch with cheering crowds turning out for a parade by the crew of HMS New Zealand and thousands of returned soldiers.

But times have changed.

READ MORE:

* Commemorative wall of plaques taken down by Christchurch RSA

* Christchurch RSA sells central city building for $3.4 million to cover debts

* New buyer for cash-strapped RSA's multimillion-dollar headquarters close

* Christchurch RSA headquarters and restaurant for sale after liquidation



A plan was hatched to replace the clubrooms with a statement building that would be a shining light in the RSA movement's vision of transforming itself from a place where old blokes drank cheap beer and smoked cigarettes to an organisation at the heart of the community, preserving the ANZAC spirit for all generations.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Last minute touches are made to Christchurch RSA’s new premises in Armagh Street just before it opened in March 2015.

The new building would be funded by selling half the big property at Armagh St, insurance proceeds, loans and donations. Cash flow would come from a swanky bar and restaurant in the building which would be open to the public. The profits would help pay off loans and produce income for other initiatives. What could go wrong?

Quite a bit as it turned out. The grand new building and the foray into the hospitality industry proved disastrous. By 2021 the association has lost its Armagh St property and impressive headquarters and could rue a loss of around $4 million. And members are still looking for someone to blame.

Looking good

Christchurch’s most distinguished architectural firm Warren and Mahoney designed the new building which would cost in the region of $6.5m. It was more expensive than initially planned and about $775,000 was borrowed from another Christchurch RSA entity, the Christchurch RSA Museum and Support Trust to ensure completion.

The trust was set up to look after the organisation’s heritage items and to manage 29 social housing units the Christchurch RSA owned in Aranui called Sandilands. The $775,000 it had in the bank was insurance money for earthquake damage to the housing units.

By March 2015, the handsome new premises were open with the restaurant and bar called Trenches, an unfortunate name given what lay ahead. Instead of leasing out the hospitality section to an experienced operator, the association had decided to employ a manager with the board overseeing the business. The first operations manager was Nigel O’Connor who was the son of Paul O’Connor, the Christchurch RSA’s treasurer at the time.

The restaurant began serving items like Sergeant’s Salt and Pepper squid accompanied by lime and garlic aioli and slow cooked pork with Asian greens, dishes designed to entice a younger and cooler crowd.

The new hospitality business was owned by a company called Christchurch RSA Holdings whose directors included the Christchurch RSA’s then president Pete Dawson (appointed 2012) and later its vice-president Jim Lilley (2017), executive member Craig Cormack (2016) and treasurer Paul O’Connor (2013).

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff RSA president Pete Dawson resigned over the organisation’s financial woes but not before hurling his life membership medal at a board member.

It’s difficult to know who was the driving force behind the new premises project. Success has many authors but failure not so many. Dawson took over as president in 2013 when the previous president Russell Barron died.

Dawson was a larger-than-life, combative figure who had held various roles in the fishing industry and had been a territorial sergeant major. Many thought the project was his baby but others say he just became the scapegoat.

Dawson would go on to be chief executive of a troubled cryptocurrency exchange called Cryptopia of which his son Rob was a principal. The company would hit the headlines in January 2019 when it was hacked and about $24m of currency stolen. The company went into liquidation a few months after the hack.

Sniping in the trenches

But that was in the future and in 2015 spirits were running high and the beer was flowing freely with the opening of Trenches.

It was soon clear Trenches was struggling to turn a profit even though it did not pay rent and other expenses. As other eateries and bars opened, it found itself in the wrong location with no carparking.The more suburban patron it appealed to, tended to go local. It continued to haemorrhage money with various strategies and plans not making much difference.

Members began to worry, and in 2018, with new blood on the executive, infighting and dissent began with a vengeance.

The financial situation of the whole RSA operation was deteriorating. Each month mortgage payments had to be made and renovations at Sandilands were overdue and increasingly urgent.

Alden Williams/Stuff Former Christchurch Memorial RSA president Jim Lilley at the Bridge of Remembrance in 2020.

With the restaurant and bar needing an injection of capital to stay open, thoughts turned to selling some family silver.

The organisation owned three war murals, painted by renowned New Zealand painters in 1941, which didn’t fit in the new building. It was hoped the murals, valued at $500,000, would raise about $300,000 but, at an auction in April 2019, they fetched only $120,000 netting the Christchurch RSA $100,000.

RSA/Stuff This Bill Sutton mural is one of several sold by the Christchurch RSA to help pay its debts.

In late 2019, a new Christchurch RSA board decided to cut its losses and Trenches closed. In January the following year Christchurch RSA Holdings also raised the white flag and went into liquidation.

Dawson resigned after some pressure from the executive but not before some fiery meetings. In a heated exchange in November 2019 he threw his life membership medal at then board member Chris Ludeke but missed. He had not wanted to put the company into liquidation and believed it could have fought its way back to solvency with community help.

At the time of writing the company owes $38,000 to Lion NZ, $172,000 in PAYE and GST and $382,000 to unsecured creditors ($592,000 total).

For an organisation that prides itself on traditional values such as paying your debts, the company’s debts were regarded as a stain on Christchurch RSA’s good name.

A ‘lack of integrity’

The purging of Dawson did not entirely smooth the waters. Christchurch businessman Tony Westwood joined the board in October 2019 and quit in May 2020.

In an email to the board he said: “I am sick of the confidentiality that has been used to cover the complete incompetence, lack of responsibility and most importantly, the lack of integrity that exists.”

In October 2020, Dennis Mardle, a former army instructor and police officer, was elected president with a new board. By then the executive had presented a forensic report to the police raising concerns about the accounts. The police are investigating, and no charges have been laid.

Soon it was time to consider whether the organisation could afford to keep the building. Outgoings and the costs of maintenance meant ownership was unsustainable. By May 2021 the building was on the market. It sold for $3.4m to Amherst Properties Ltd, owned by Lindsay and Christine O’Donnell of Merivale.

The wash-up was sobering. The Christchurch RSA had spent $6.5m on a new building on which it still owed at least $2m. The sale allowed it to repay debt but its land and buildings were gone. From most angles it looked like a $4m loss.

New elections

It has been difficult for members to turn the page and many of the same grievances surfaced in 2022 as the Christchurch RSA approached its annual general meeting on October 15. The meeting would elect three office holders (president, vice-president and treasurer) and the executive, (up to 12 people).

Mardle, who had made enemies and was regarded by some as secretive and dogmatic, faced a challenge to his presidency. After pressure from members, Lilley threw his hat in the ring for president and Craig Cormack challenged for vice-president.

Before the meeting, Mardle, who was also treasurer, issued a financial report to the membership saying he had inherited a less than ideal situation when he became treasurer.

The report said that in March 2020 the Christchurch RSA owed $1.2m for the new premises and other creditors were owed $118,000. The association also had an overdraft of $290,000. The flats at Sandilands run by the Museum and Support Trust were in a poor state and required maintenance for which there was no money.

He contrasted those dire straits with the position in October 2022. The association had $780,000 in the bank and the Museum and Support Trust had about $1.3m in its coffers. Another $200,000 was tucked away in term deposits.

The report urged members to appoint external people with the “necessary visionary, business, marketing, digital and financial skills and to elect a younger business savvy executive”.

Some saw the report asblatant electioneering. There was no doubt Mardle was casting aspersions on Cormack and Lilley who the report implied were tainted by the financial failure of the organisation. Lilley did not become a member of the executive until 2015 and spent his time on the executive organising ANZAC day ceremonies and the like. He told The Press he had not realised the association was in such serious trouble and was actually the first director to ask searching questions about the restaurant and its losses.

Despite that background the annual general meeting on October 15 did not attract enough members for a quorum and the meeting was rescheduled for the following week.

At that meeting it was decided to postpone the meeting until full accounts were completed next year, probably in March. The Christchurch RSA and its offshoots have not filed accounts with the Charities office since 2018.

The future

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Work starts on gutting the Christchurch RSA building and former Trenches Bar and restaurant in 2022.

With over $2m in the bank, the Christchurch RSA faces some big questions, not the least of which is what it does with the money it has left. Many believe the focus should go back on helping veterans from conflicts like Vietnam, Afghanistan, East Timor and Iraq.

But one thing is certain. Christchurch RSA won’t be going back into the hospitality business.