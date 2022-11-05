House prices, OE exodus, low immigration behind declining city populations

New Zealand cities are shrinking and the trend will continue if housing stays unaffordable.

Wellington lost 2300 residents over the past year to June, a 1.1% drop in population according to provisional figures released by Stats NZ. It was the biggest city-wide population drop in the country, but there were larger decreases in central suburbs of Auckland.

There are three causes of the exodus, said Justin Lester from Dot Loves Data.

House and rental prices are driving people out of cities, young people are heading overseas as the borders open and international migration isn’t making up the numbers the way it used to.

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said the numbers align with what many businesses were seeing – a loss of talented young people heading overseas and first-home buyers to more affordable cities like Christchurch.

“Wellington needs to work hard to win the war for talent,” he said.

Housing affordability was the number one reason local businesses were losing workers, he said, but there was some hope now that the housing market was cooling.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Simon Arcus says businesses are having to work hard to keep staff in the city. (File photo)

Young people in the 20 to 29 age group were departing “en masse” after being cooped up in New Zealand, Lester said, and Wellington was feeling the brunt of this as one of the youngest populations in the country.

But it wasn’t yet clear whether the trend would continue into the medium term.

“The declining population means there are fewer workers available and we're missing out on the creative talent of our young people, which are hopefully issues we can start to address soon.”

The lack of housing affordability in Wellington was creating a “halo effect” where people were being pushed out of the city and into the broader Wellington region to save money on purchasing a house or renting, Lester said.

Dot Loves Data/Supplied Long-term departures from New Zealand are not being balanced out by immigration as they were pre-Covid, this graph from Dot Loves Data shows. Key: light blue arrivals, dark blue departures.

Mayor Tory Whanau was not worried about the trend of young people leaving.

“An OE is just part of young people’s rituals and life. What we need to focus on is ensuring when they come back, Wellington is the right home for them.”

For those people to come back, Wellington needed to become a more liveable city, she said.

“I hope that by the time they come back from their OEs housing is more affordable, we have public transport, parks, and liveable, walkable streets. That will bring our city up to the standard of the international cities they’re visiting.”

RNZ/Newsroom Experts say we will need to build footpaths differently, increase the time traffic lights allow for pedestrians to cross, make bus travel more comfortable and provide better protection against elder abuse. (First published October 2019)

Arcus said “the fundamentals of the city are right when you look at what people want in a modern city”. It was compact, green, easy to get around, and there’s lots on, he said.

John Allen, from WellingtonNZ, said the city was getting it right in most respects, but affordable housing would make a big difference.

“The first and most important thing is that we have jobs in the city that are attractive to talented people and a liveable city.”

He said that there was “undoubtedly” a tick up in the momentum of the city as international events returned and hospitality kicked back into gear, which would draw people back towards the capital.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Tory Whanau is not worried about young people leaving, but says the city needs to be attractive enough that they want to return. (File photo)

Whanau said the statistics for Wellington were “not unique”, with smaller population drops in Auckland and Christchurch as well – 0.5% and 0.2% respectively.

She places the numbers within a global trend of people moving away from cities since the start of Covid-19.

“I don’t think the decrease will continue,” said Allen. “We have a remarkable city to live in, and the reality is that jobs on offer continue to be very, very strong.”

There was a net loss of 1600 international migrants in 2022, compared with a net gain of 4600 pre-Covid in 2020.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Immigration settings are another cause of the population drop. (File photo)

Lester said the “rapid decline” was one of the central causes of Wellington’s population decrease – young people were leaving in similar numbers to pre-Covid years, but there was a lack of immigration to balance out the loss.

Arcus was hoping for more immigration.

“Hopefully the trend will even out, but businesses are experiencing challenges here and now with attracting talent.”

Whanau was confident Wellington could turn the tide of people leaving, but said more immigration was needed as well.

“I’m keen to advocate to the immigration minister about relaxing visa requirements.”

In Wellington, residents were moving further out into Wairarapa, Kāpiti and Horowhenua, with some people going as far as Levin, Lester said.

Remote work was enabling people to live further away from their workplaces with less frequent commutes.

Christchurch saw a similar trend in the Stats NZ figures – the city population has also declined, falling by 700 people, or 0.2%. Selwyn continued to be the fastest growing place in the country, with more new residents in the past year than anywhere else in New Zealand.

supplied A housing development in Selwyn.

The latest population estimates showed Waikirikiri Selwyn’s population grew by 3600 new residents to 79,300, the largest total number of new residents of anywhere in the country. Selwyn also had the biggest proportional growth at 4.5%.

Transport planner Axel Downard-Wilke said the growth came down to people choosing to build further away from the city, where it is more affordable.

It created a problem with transport emissions, he said.

“We are basically locking in transport emissions for decades to come and that is a very worrying development. It’s not like people have transport choices like hopping onto a train, we don’t have trains, we don’t even have plans for trains.”

Supplied Selwyn District mayor Sam Broughton says the challenge for Selwyn is meeting the "natural growing pains that come with increasing population".

Mayor Sam Broughton said Selwyn is benefiting from a combination of "great natural attractions, good planning and a strong community”.

He said the challenge for Selwyn now is meeting the "natural growing pains that come with increasing population".

"We’re working hard to keep those things that make Selwyn attractive, to protect what we have while embracing the change. That’s not always easy in a changing regulatory environment where we now have less say in some important areas, but our new Council is excited to get to work meeting that challenge.”