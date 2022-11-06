Kiwi's humanitarian mission stark reminder of Ukraine horror

Kiwis Nicholas Booth, left, and Joseph Lawrence with humanitarian supplies collected in Europe to take to Ukraine.

Nicholas Booth admits he didn’t know what he had got himself into when an idea surfaced six weeks ago.

The former Southlander, now living in Sydney, had watched footage of communities in Ukraine come under fire during attacks from Russia. He also talked to Ukrainian friends on the ground who further explained the horror.

Booth came up with an idea. Take some leave from work, raise $10,000, fill a van with humanitarian supplies and take it to the Ukraine border.

After telling Stuff in September of that plan he was shocked by the response that followed.

Carl Court/Getty Images A woman stands next to the remains of a residential building that was destroyed by a Russian missile in an overnight attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

That $10,000 fundraising target ended up at close to $30,000. A majority of that money came from Southlanders who wanted to help, Booth said.

“The comments we had from people is that they wanted to contribute but weren’t sure how, and they wanted to see where it would go rather than it disappearing into a bit of a black hole.”

On Saturday, Booth and another former Southlander, Joseph Lawrence drove a van filled with supplies to Poland before handing them over to a charity for the next part of the journey to the far east of Ukraine.

Medical supplies that Booth and Lawrence had collected ended up in the port city of Mykolaiv which has been hit hard during the conflict.

Photos were sent to Booth showing those supplies being unpacked by hospital staff in Mykolaiv. It was a moment of satisfaction.

“To go from - in the space of six weeks - having the idea, then co-ordinating the support and then seeing it in the hands of the people that needed it. It’s hugely satisfying seeing it go to the right people so quickly.”

Supplied Kiwi Joseph Lawrence loads a van with humanitarian supplies in Europe which eventually made it to Ukraine.

Booth acknowledged he wasn’t aware of just how challenging it would be to put his plan into action when he initially thought of the idea.

For a start, much of the medical supplies that Ukraine people needed were in short supply in the UK and Europe because they had already been directed to Ukraine.

“It was a stark reminder of the war because it was all being channelled into Ukraine. So for example, we got ahold of the last 25 tourniquets in the UK. It was the same with field dressing bandages, we got the last box of those for another month because it’s all getting pumped into Ukraine.”

There were also customs logistics that took some working through, and he was thankful for some guidance from New Zealand transport company Mainfreight.

“I underestimated the impacts of Brexit and getting supplies from the UK to across Europe.”

While pleased to have played a small part in helping the people of Ukraine the exercise has increased his discomfort as to what was taking place.

“Talking to the guys who were taking the stuff into Ukraine, there is a general feeling it is going to get worse before it gets better.”