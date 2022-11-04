Family 'frozen in time' waiting for Omri Collins to come home

Jordan and Anahera Collins are appealing to the public for information about their missing brother Omri.

“Time has frozen” for the family of Omri Collins, who has been missing since mid-August.

Collins was last seen at a Lower Hutt motel on August 11 but was not reported missing until August 31.

Speaking on behalf of the large family, Jordan​ Collins described her brother as a kind soul, who was greatly loved.

“Everyone who knows him would say he was likeable and friendly, and he had a lot of friends in the Taita area," she said.

The family are devastated by his disappearance and are appealing to anyone who might have information to contact them or police.

Omri has mental health issues and was staying at Motel 22 in Melling, until more suitable accommodation could be found.

His mother's small Taita house was overcrowded and unsuitable for someone with mental health issues who needed quiet.

He found the motel noisy and was upset with the length of time it was taking to find somewhere more suitable. Although he had worked as a groundsman and a drain layer, it had been some time since he had worked.

Omri Collins, centre, in happier times with his family. He now has 94 tattooed over his left eye.

Omri went to Hutt Valley High School and played rugby league in his youth.

The family are adamant that he had no enemies and Jordan said his disappearance was completely out of character.

"I really do not know what has happened. Normally he kept in contact with his family and to have heard nothing is very concerning,” she said.

Although he was not reported missing until August 31, Jordan said the family had realised he was not at the motel and had been trying to find him.

Supplied The picture released of Omri Collins does not feature his distinct tattoo, 94, over his left eye.

The family visited Motel 22 to speak to residents and the manager but did not learn anything new.

There had been little contact with police who did not even note his distinctive facial tattoo, 94, the year of his birth, above his left eye.

A man who identified himself as the manager told Stuff he remembered Omri and had spoken to police but he had nothing else to say.

It was not uncommon for residents to come and go, and when Omri had not been seen for a few days that was not out of the ordinary.

KEVIN STENT Jordan and Anahera​ Collins are appealing to the public for information about their missing brother.

Jordan said Omri was not an aggressive person and was not using drugs. The family had done some searching, including talking to homeless people in Lower Hutt, but no-one had seen him. Posters have been put in areas he was seen.

Relying on each other for support, Jordan said whānau are finding it increasingly hard to cope as time drags on.

"We just want you to come home and make contact with us. We all love you."

Sister Arizona Collins​ had posted an emotional plea for Omri to return for his birthday on October 2.

"Not a day goes by when I am not thinking of you bro Omri thinking of you always bruv. No matter what it is, always thinking of you much love bro come back soon ... Much love to you on this day without you being here, it’s shattering."

Omri's brother, Challace​, also posted on his birthday.

"Not a day that I will enjoy. Because without you here what is the purpose of even celebrating it.”

A police spokesman said police had completed extensive inquiries in an effort to locate him, assessing bank accounts and phone records, and speaking with a number of different people.

KEVIN STENT Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who believes they have seen him, is urged to call 105 immediately, quoting file number 220831/1776.

Search and rescue teams had also been deployed to two locations of interest, and police were making extensive social media inquiries.

“Unfortunately, these inquiries have not led to any further information about Mr Collins’ whereabouts.”

Police had kept in regular contact with his family and had updated them when there was anything of significance to share.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who believes they have seen him, is urged to call 105 immediately, quoting file number 220831/1776.

