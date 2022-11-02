130 residents evacuated as firefighters battle large bush fire in Canterbury

Residents watch on as firefighters battle a large bush fire at Pegasus Beach.

About 130 people have been evacuated due to a large bush fire at Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch, on Wednesday night.

Waimakariri Civil Defence and Police were assisting Fire and Emergency to evacuate the residents of the Woodend Beach Holiday Park to the Woodend Community Centre as a precaution, FENZ said.

Late on Wednesday night, FENZ Assistant Commander Colin Russell said the park was currently in the direct path of the fire as it headed south from Pegasus Beach.

Do you know more or have photos? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz.

A dozen trucks and 50 firefighters remained at the scene of the fire late on Wednesday night.

Peter Wright/Supplied A view of the fire, taken on Wednesday night.

Heavy machinery was due to arrive shortly to establish firebreaks in the expected path of the fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the fire at Pegasus Bay Walkway near Tiritiri Moana Drive in the Waimakariri District at 7.53pm on Wednesday.

It is near Woodend, which is about 25km north of Christchurch.

The fire is still actively burning and high winds are causing it to travel quickly south towards Woodend Beach.

Supplied The Pegasus beach fire, as seen from Infinity Drive looking south-east on Wednesday night.

Further updates would be provided on Thursday morning.

Pegasus resident Emily Mills said she spotted "massive, roaring flames" along the beachfront from her window after hearing fire trucks stream pass her house about 8pm.

She said there were "crazy high winds" in the area, which appeared to be causing the fire to move.

The fire was “pretty terrifying” and “scary”, Mills said.