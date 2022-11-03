Flood warning activated in Southland, but no evacuations required

The Waikaia River was rising on Thursday morning, and the town's school was closed for the day because of flooding on roads.

Environment Southland has activated flood warnings as rivers rise in the province, and some roads are affected by flooding.

But Emergency Management Southland says it will not need to evacuate residents, as the flooding is considered to be a ‘’minor event.’’

In August, Environment Southland warned that some stop banks in Southland have vulnerable areas and are at risk of collapsing in a high flood event, and residents of Gore, Mataura and Wyndham could have to be evacuated at a lower river than they would have previously.

Emergency Management Southland team leader Craig Sinclair said on Thursday morning that the flooding event was ‘’expected to be short-lived’’.

READ MORE:

* Mataura River stop bank assessment begins



“As such, this event is not expected to create any evacuations of any towns,’’ he said.

The Mataura, Oreti, Makarewa, Aparima, Waiau and Waihopai rivers are all rising on Thursday morning after heavy rain fell across Southland.

In some areas, more than 40mm of rain fell.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The Waikaia River was rising on Thursday morning, and the town's school was closed for the day because of flooding on roads.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued a warning for flooding on State Highway 6 from Kingston to Dipton, State Highway 94 from Mossburn to Te Anau, and State Highway 97 from Five Rivers to Mossburn.

It said caution is advised while driving through those routes because of surface water.

In northern Southland, Waikaia School has closed because of flooding on local roads.

The Metservice says rain is expected to ease to a few showers this morning, but they are forecast to be more frequent and possibly heavy about Fiordland and Southland this evening.