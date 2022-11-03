Taranaki man threw concrete pavers at police as officers ended Parliament protest

A Stuff photographer/visual journalist shares his video footage of what it was like to cover the protests on Wednesday, March 2.

A Taranaki man threw concrete pavers at police as the 23-day occupation of Parliament came to an end in disorder and violence.

Teuira Bau Ritai was one of a group of people arrested in the wake of the chaos seen on Wednesday, March 2, as police struggled to restore law and order to the grounds.

The occupation had begun on February 8 and was largely a protest against Covid-19 mandates. Others promoted an anti-government message, the police summary of facts told the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

At its peak, about 3000 people attended the protest.

GLENN MCCONNELL/Stuff The 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds ended in a riot on March 2. (File Photo)

About 6am on March 2, police began an operation to reclaim the area.

After establishing lines of officers at various points, police gave verbal warnings for people to move on or face arrest.

The summary said “a small faction of protesters engaged in a targeted and violent resistance against police”.

Ritai was part of a group who confronted officers stationed at the Lambton Quay gates into Parliament.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The day after: the clean-up after the Parliament riot.

He and the others refused to comply with instructions to move, and were “bombarding police with projectiles”.

Ritai was seen using his phone, before putting it in his pocket and picking up a loose concrete paver off the ground.

“Holding the paver in both his hands, the defendant ran towards the metal gates which the police were standing behind to protect themselves.”

When he was about three metres away, Ritai threw the paver over the fence, hitting the protective shields being carried by officers.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff An aerial view of the confrontation with police and protesters during the protest at Parliament. (File Photo)

He then walked back into the crowd, picked up another paver, and threw it at police.

“The force of impact of the paver hitting a police shield caused the holder to stagger backwards,” the summary of facts said.

Ritai’s actions were caught on camera, and a search warrant executed at his New Plymouth home on June 25 found the clothing he was wearing on the day.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Teuira Ritai has appeared in the New Plymouth District, where he pleaded guilty to charges related to the March 2 riot at Parliament. (File Photo)

The summary of facts said 71 police officers and emergency services personnel were injured during the riot, with seven treated at hospital.

“While it is not possible to ascertain whether the actions of the defendant were directly responsible for any injuries to the victims, all the injuries sustained were the direct result of the violent activity of protesters.”

At the hearing, Ritai pleaded guilty to charges of assault in circumstances that showed an intent to use a weapon, and rioting.

Judge Gregory Hikaka referred the case to restorative justice and asked for a probation report to be completed, ahead of Ritai’s sentencing on January 27.