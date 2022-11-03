No-one else thought to have been involved in champion snowboarder's death

Sam Finnemore died after he crashed through a window at his student flat in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the death of champion snowboarder Samuel Finnemore.

Finnemore, 19, crashed through his bedroom window at a rental property in Riccarton, Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

The Canterbury University student was found unconscious, about 30m away, near the intersection of Matipo and Elizabeth streets a short time later, about 3.50am.

Efforts to save him were in vain.

On Thursday, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said investigations into the incident were ongoing, and the police were still treating the circumstances of Finnemore’s death as unexplained.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A cordon blocks off the scene of an unexplained death in Riccarton, Christchurch.

However, early indications suggested no-one else was involved, and the matter would be referred to the coroner, Wells said.

The scene examination at the Matipo St property had finished, he said.

“Police would like to again express our condolences to Sam’s family at this difficult time.”

Stuff reported on Wednesday that there was no suggestion Finnemore had been drinking or taking drugs prior to his death.

The teenager, who lived at the property with two others, had been preparing for end of year exams, and had apparently gone to bed as normal on Monday night.

Police were exploring the possibility his death was the result of a freak accident.

Finnemore, who was two days away from celebrating his 20th birthday, was an accomplished snowboarder from Auckland who won several national age group titles, including the men’s snowboard competition at the Torpedo 7 NZ Showdown Rookie Fest held at Cardrona skifield in 2019.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A large scale police investigation was launched into the death of Samuel Finnemore.

While attending Kristin School – a private and independent provider on the North Shore – he dominated the Auckland Secondary Schools Snowboarding Championships and won the overall senior boys title in 2020.

In a statement released by police on Wednesday afternoon, Finnemore's family said they and his friends were “devastated” to learn of his death.

“Sam was a loving only child of Cameron and Lisa who live in Auckland, and beloved cousin, nephew and grandson of family in Christchurch, Tauranga and London.

“Sammy loved to competitively snowboard. He spent many happy days in Wānaka. He loved uni and recently turned his studies to geology, a subject he discovered only after coming to Canterbury.

“He was well-liked, happy, and he cherished time with his many friends in Auckland, Christchurch and Wānaka.

Iain McGregor Samuel Finnemore competes at the Winter Games NZ at Cardrona Alpine Resort.

“Sam loved life, was always happy. We celebrate him and will remember him fondly. The family express their thanks to the community that are supporting them through this difficult time, and express their gratitude to the New Zealand Police and the University of Canterbury, which was Sam’s home away from home.”

Members of the snowboarding community also paid tribute to the teen.

“He was one of New Zealand’s top snowboarders,” Aaron Jamieson said.

The University of Canterbury has offered support to students impacted by Finnemore’s death.