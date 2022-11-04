AUT's figures to justify 250 redundancies 'just don't add up', staff say

Staff at AUT are concerned about the apparent “lack of transparency and integrity” being shown through the university’s treatment of the mass redundancies. (File photo)

Staff at Auckland University of Technology are raising concerns that the numbers being used to justify an expected 250 redundancies “just don’t add up”.

Since the redundancies were announced at the beginning of September, Stuff has been approached by a number of academics concerned about AUT’s reliance on facts they believe are “unsubstantiated” and figures they say are “incorrect”.

Neither of the academics spoken to for this story were willing to be named, for fear of losing their job.

For an academic from the Design & Creative Technologies faculty – a department expected to see 20% of the redundancies – the lack of transparency he has seen around how AUT have calculated their numbers is “hugely concerning”.

The academic pointed to figures presented to the faculty on September 16 – 11 days after the job losses were announced.

Here, the total number of equivalent full-time students in 2019 was given as 6318 within the DCT faculty.

However, in the 2019 annual report the number of equivalent full-time students was given as 6005 – a difference of more than 300 students.

“I’ve tried every way possible to recreate their numbers, and I just can’t do it. If it’s a numbers game, then AUT’s numbers just don’t add up.”

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF University staff across the country have initiated strike action to demand better pay.

When a colleague approached DCT to query the numbers, a faculty-wide email was sent by the dean saying he was “confident” in the figures presented.

“At best, the faculty won’t explain how they reached these numbers, but at worst they’re incorrect, and if they are incorrect, then they cannot justify making 50 members of staff redundant on this basis.”

The lecturer was also concerned that the university were underestimating the number of equivalent full-time students in the current academic year to further increase the appearance of the drop in student enrolment numbers between 2019 and 2022.

“It seems to me that the university are manufacturing a crisis to justify getting rid of staff they don’t see as aligning with their long-term strategic plans – whatever they may be.”

For a senior lecturer from International House – who has worked at the university for more than 20 years – AUT’s “lack of transparency and integrity” throughout the process of the redundancies has “added insult to injury”.

International House is AUT’s English language teaching school and is set to be closed altogether.

“It’s a very tricky manoeuvre to slap someone in the face whilst also stabbing them in the back, but somehow AUT have managed it.”

International House underwent a significant restructuring in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19, which resulted in a 70% reduction in staffing, he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Vice chancellor Damon Salesa became the first Pacific vice chancellor at a New Zealand university when he took on the role in March of this year. (File photo)

However, when announcing the redundancies, vice chancellor Damon Salesa said that while student numbers and revenue have decreased in many programmes, staff numbers and costs have not decreased in the same way.

“When talking about International House, this claim is totally unsubstantiated and incorrect,” the senior lecturer said.

A spokesperson for AUT said that while the university acknowledges staff are “upset that we need to reduce our staffing costs... the financial challenges facing AUT are real, and we need to address them to ensure we are sustainable and can continue delivering to our students, partners, and communities”.

The discrepancy between the numbers presented in the annual report and those used in documents justifying the redundancies could, the spokesperson said, be explained by a category of students called “other equivalent full-time students”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Earlier this week, AUT announced that 250 equivalent full-time staff will be made redundant, up from the 230 announced in September. (File photo)

“These are not generally taught by our core teaching staff, are not used in teaching metrics, and are treated separately in our reporting for this reason.”

The spokesperson added that AUT “remain confident in our figures, and will continue to update forecasts as information becomes available”.

“The criteria covering research and teaching contribution will be used to determine final outcomes – not whether people decided to speak with the media about their concerns,” she said.