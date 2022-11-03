Charges laid in relation to Invercargill hit-and-run

Ryan Phillips, 19, has made a strong recovery after allegedly being hit by a vehicle while walking on an Otatara street, near Invercargill, on September 25. He is pictured in Southland Hospital. A man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old Southland man in connection with the alleged hit-and-run of teenager Ryan Phillips, at Otatara near Invercargill.

The man has been charged with careless driving causing injury and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

Detective Sergeant Scott Mackenzie said the man had been summonsed to appear in the Invercargill District Court on November 17.

Invercargill police had now completed their investigation into the incident on Marama Avenue, Otatara, near Invercargill, on September 25, he said.

Phillips suffered multiple broken bones and fears were initially held for his life. However he has had two surgeries and is now walking and talking, though remains in Southland Hospital.

His father, Nathan Phillips said he was pleased an arrest had been made.

His son’s nasal gastric tubes and IV lines had all been removed and he was now up walking on his own, reasonably comfortably.

The physio had him lifting leg weights on Wednesday and his wrist may be operated on next week, depending on the condition of his lungs.

“It’s all really good news ... I don’t know how he’s done it,” his father said.

Mackenzie said police thanked members of the public who came forward with information that assisted the investigation.

“Police would also like to thank and acknowledge the victim’s parents and family at this very difficult time.”