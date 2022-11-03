Southland has an exciting future in wind generation

Gore district mayor-elect Ben Bell, digging, and Mercury Energy general manager portfolio Phil Gibson at the Kaiwera Downs Wind Farm sod turning ceremony on Thursday.

A sod-turning at the site of Mercury Energy’s $115m Kaiwera Downs Wind Farm signified the beginning of the project and the south’s windy weather may draw more energy developers in the future.

Mercury Energy general manager portfolio Phil Gibson said: “It’s taken 16 years and three owners – Trustpower, Tilt Renewables and us, so we’re really pleased to be the ones to get this across the line.’’

Stage one of the wind farm, near Gore, will initially have 10 turbines which will generate enough to power an estimated 20,000 homes or 66,000 electric vehicles. The turbines will stand 145 metres tall from base to turbine tip.

It’s expected that turbine parts will start arriving in April 2023, and the wind farm could be operational by the end of that year or early 2024.

The project was driven by a national increase in demand for electricity, Gibson said.

“For the last decade there has been no demand growth for electricity but as we take a view towards decarbonisation and reaching net-zero by 2050 it’s going to be needed, especially as industries that use coal or other energy sources transition to electricity.’’

Kaiwera Downs and Mercury’s other South Island wind farm at Mahingerangi​ near Dunedin had room for considerable expansion as demand grew, he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Zealand Wind Energy Association chief executive Grenville Gaskell said the future looked very exciting for Southland in terms of wind energy. (File photo)

Earlier this week it was announced a consortium comprising BlueFloat Energy, Energy Estate and Elemental Group would build four offshore wind projects in three regions – Taranaki, Waikato and Southland, although it is unclear where the Southland wind farm will be.

Its first offshore wind farm will be built 22km off the coast of south Taranaki by the end of the decade, the $4billion project’s backers say.

New Zealand Wind Energy Association chief executive Grenville Gaskell said the future looked very exciting for Southland in terms of wind energy.

”The fact that Kaiwera Downs is starting is exciting news, but this could be a significant time for the Southland economy in terms of sustainable generation.

”You have an excellent renewable resource [wind] down there. Previously transmission charges meant Southland was at a disadvantage, but that has been fixed. Nationwide there is an awful lot of interest from developers looking at sites,’’ he said.

SUPPLIED New Zealand's first offshore wind farm project is underway. A computer-generated image of what the proposed wind farm will look like viewed from Ohawe Beach, South Taranaki, on a clear day. The consortium building this farm also plan to build one in Southland. (File photo).

Due to commercial sensitivity he could not say whether other sites in Southland were being looked at, or who by, but the Association’s website says two other sites in Southland had been investigated.

Genesis Energy had previously investigated a site at Slopedown, and Pioneer Energy had investigated a site at Jericho Station near Manapouri.

Gaskell said electricity demand was expected to increase by 70% in the next 30 years.

Eight new wind farms were in the pipeline around the country, and there was potential offshore to generate one to two gigawats of power.

A further 850MW could be generated from other consented and re-powered sites.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Energy Minister Megan Woods talks supply.

”We’re not going to reach our net zero goals without it,’’ he said.

Wind power increased from 5.5% to 6.4% of the country’s total generation to June 2022 this year, and it would increase to 1,264 MW when wind farms at Turitea South, Harapaki, and Kaiwera Downs came on stream.

New Zealand is transitioning to a low-emissions economy, enabling renewable electricity and transmission to support decarbonisation, and the Government has set a target that 50% of total energy consumption will come from renewable sources by 2035.

Last month it published the terms of reference for its New Zealand Energy Strategy, which set out the next steps for transitioning the country's energy system to a high performing, low emissions future.

Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods said the strategy’s objectives included energy affordability and energy equity for consumers, an energy system that transitioned at the pace and scale required to support a net-zero 2050, and a supply that was secure and reliable as New Zealand adapted to the effects of climate change and in the face of global shocks.

“In 2020, emissions from energy made up 40% of our total gross emissions. We will need to do things differently if we are to create a sustainable energy system for generations to come,” Woods said.

Supplied The Flat Hill wind farm near Bluff. (File photo)

Southland has two other wind farms.

Meridian Energy’s White Hill wind farm at Mossburn was the first to be built in the South Island. It has 29 two-megawatt turbines, which have a combined capacity of 58 megawatts, and generate enough electricity annually for 30,000 homes. The turbines are 107m tall.

Pioneer Energy’s Flat Hill Wind Farm near Bluff has eight 44 metre high, 8.50 kWh turbines have a total generation capacity of 6.8 MW which is enough to power is capable of powering up to 2500 homes.

A proposed wind farm on Rakiura Stewart Island, which gained $3.16m in funding from the Provincial Growth Fund, was canned in 2021 after an agreement could not be reached on a suitable location.