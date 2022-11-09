Employees at Invercargill company's Ukrainian workplace know hardship

A dog stands near Russian tanks damaged in recent fighting, near the recently retaken village of Kamianka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, October 30, 2022.

An Invercargill businessman says male employees at his manufacturing base in war-torn Ukraine have left to fight the Russians.

Graeme McMillan, managing director of Stormline, which makes wet-weather gear for fishermen, said its products had been designed and manufactured in Invercargill for 56-years.

But its bigger manufacturing base was now in Ukraine, where its gear was sold in Europe, the US and Canada.

Stormline has been manufacturing in Ukraine for about six years, with the plant located in a small village in Western Ukraine, about 120km from the Polish border.

The Stormline plant had three male employees, but they left the job to fight on the front line after Russia invaded the country, McMillan said.

That left more than 50 women employees, and many of their husbands had also left the village to fight the Russians.

“It’s a sensitive issue, they are feeling it,” McMillan said.

The women were hard workers who knew what hardship was, he said.

The Stormline workplace was the main employer for women in the village, which was about 80km from a city called Lviv - itself the target of several Russian missiles.

McMillan, who does a lot of reading to keep abreast of developments in Ukraine, said the war had resulted in price increases for his company and delays in getting its product to the European market.

But it was largely business as usual.

“Manufacturing is steady as she goes apart from the delays and a few raised percentages which we can handle”.

He did not anticipate the war ruining his business, believing Putin would fail to take control of Ukraine.

“Where we are is very close to Poland and if the Russians get that far, Nato will intervene.”

Aleksandr Shulman/AP Ukrainian soldiers on captured Russian tanks T-72 hold military training close to the Ukraine-Belarus border near Chernihiv, Ukraine, October 28, 2022.

If Putin did take over the country, McMillan had a plan for his company’s gear to be manufactured at a location in Latvia, also in Eastern Europe.

McMillan, whose father started the company in Invercargill in 1966 and whose son and daughter are now involved, said it was difficult to make money manufacturing in New Zealand.

When considering an overseas manufacturing base, Ukraine was chosen over China for quality control reasons.

Ukraine was in Eastern Europe, and Europe had lots of fishermen and the best fabrics for the Stormline commercial fishing gear, he said.

A New Zealand Trade and Enterprise spokesperson said Ukraine and its surrounding countries were large and developed manufacturing locations used by vast numbers of companies globally.

However, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise was not working with any New Zealand exporters who had bases in Ukraine.

Often Eastern European manufacturing locations formed an important part of a product supply chain, and some New Zealand companies may be sourcing products from such facilities, the spokesperson said.

Gavriil Grigorov/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin. October 21, 2022.

The tech sector was one of the most affected from a New Zealand perspective, as Ukraine was well known for its tech talent pool, development houses and coders.

Like many Eastern European countries, the computer gaming industry in Ukraine was strong. But because of the largely remote nature of staff interactions in the field, it was impossible to quantify the impact of the conflict.

Almost all NZ consumable products sold into Ukraine were done via third-party arrangements, the Trade and Enterprise spokesperson said.

Ukraine is a major supplier of grain to the world. But a week ago the Russian Defence Ministry said Moscow would suspend a UN-brokered grain deal which saw about nine million tons of grain exported from Ukraine.

The ministry cited an Ukrainian drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea fleet ships, but Ukraine denied the attack.