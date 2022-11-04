Prominent Wellington lawyer 'lied' to lever money from vulnerable client

Christopher Tennet accepted the tribunal should “exercise some scepticism” about the evidence of his office manager. (File photo)

A prominent Wellington criminal defence lawyer has had a charge of professional misconduct proved against him after invoicing a client for a report the court would have ordered for free.

The investigation into Christopher Tennet appeared to have incidentally uncovered fraud in his office, the lawyers professional disciplinary tribunal said in a recent decision.

Part-way through a Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal hearing in September Tennet said he thought his office had mis-stated the cost of disbursements to legal aid. He accepted the tribunal should “exercise some scepticism” about the affidavit of his “office manager Mr Hunter”, the tribunal said.

“We do so but we do not make any finding about the wrongdoing that appears to have been incidentally uncovered. Which person or persons may be clouded by the suspicion of fraud, and what the parameters of that fraud may be, are not matters we are able to determine, nor is it our business to do so,” it said.

It also pointed out that Tennet had said he would “hustle” for an outstanding $200 of a fee.

“Mr Tennet may have intended the verb ‘hustle’ in the sense of ‘push’ or ‘jostle’ but the available denotations extend to ‘jostling [a person] as a method of robbing him’ or ‘a swindle, racket, a means of deception or fraud’. As the narrative continues, all those meanings could apply,” it said.

The case against Tennet dated from 2017 when he was acting for the partner of a well-known criminal who had also been a client of Tennet.

The woman, whose name was suppressed, did not give evidence before the tribunal but, based on Tennet’s evidence, the tribunal described her as “vulnerable”.

Stuff Tennet at work in the High Court. (File photo)

It found the woman was sent a $3450 invoice Tennet knew was a lie in an attempt to lever money from her knowing, just days before, the man who she depended on to pay her legal fees had severely assaulted her.

The invoice was said to be for a privately prepared drug and alcohol report rather than get one free of charge through the court.

In the end Tennet did not represent the woman at her sentencing. He said the assault caused a conflict of interest and he formally asked to withdraw from her case.

The tribunal said Tennet admitted it was unsatisfactory conduct that the client was invoiced $3450 for the report, when the actual cost was to have been $1200. The tribunal found the more serious standard of “misconduct” proved and said it was unacceptable and dishonest behaviour.

He was trying to advance his own financial interests with “callous disregard for the circumstances of his client”, it said.

Tennet said, as he was no longer the woman’s lawyer, he should not keep personal information about her. But the tribunal said that at that time the court had yet to allow him to withdraw.

The tribunal also found him guilty of misconduct for the way he dealt with the report. He did not tell his client, the client’s new lawyer, or the court that the report had been completed. The woman’s sentencing hearing was adjourned for another report to be prepared. He deprived her of the effective use of her property, the tribunal said.

The court arranged a report to be written free of charge, and it was that report writer who complained about Tennet when the client told him she had been charged $3000 for one.

The tribunal noted that what was at stake for Tennet was “grave”. He faces a penalty hearing on a date yet to be set.