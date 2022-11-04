Christchurch fire closes beach access, but conditions 'promising' for firefighting efforts

The fire broke out north of Christchurch overnight.

Firefighters will remain overnight at the site of a fire that tore through more than 200 hectares and forced evacuations north of Christchurch, but conditions are “looking promising”.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) incident controller Graeme Knight said there were no major flare-ups through overnight Thursday, and firefighters on Friday were concentrating on dampening hotspots.

About 130 hectares of wilding pine was still smouldering and smoke remained in the air. Just after The fire remained contained within its perimeter as of 4.30pm on Friday.

The Tūhaitara Coastal Park was now closed until further notice, including access to the beach.

“Public safety remains our number one priority, so if you were thinking of visiting the park, please make alternative plans this weekend,” Knight said.

Two crews would monitor the fire overnight, “but the conditions are looking promising”.

“Weather conditions overnight are looking fine, with the wind expected to die down shortly.”

About 55 firefighters and one helicopter were expected back on Satruday to continue containing the fire and dampening any hotspots.

George Heard/Pool The fire near Pegasus and Woodend in North Canterbury burned through 200ha of coastal forest.

With Guy Fawkes weekend now upon us, Knight encouraged people to remain vigilant when using fireworks.

“If the wind picks up, don’t light any fireworks.”

Calls to ban fireworks have resurfaced after police confirmed the bushfire was caused by a teenager setting them off in windy conditions.

It ravaged more than 200ha of coastland before it was brought under control by firefighters on the ground, helicopter crews with monsoon buckets, and two water bombing planes.

No properties were damaged, but firefighters remained at the scene overnight Thursday to control and monitor the fire.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Helicopters carrying monsoon buckets hover over the fire on Wednesday.

Police area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said a teenager was believed to have been letting off fireworks during high winds about 8pm on Wednesday.

Fireworks only went on sale on Wednesday, the day the fire broke out, and laws say they can only be lit from people's own homes, and in calm conditions.

Cooper confirmed the fireworks set off by the teenager, who was with another youth at the time, were bought on Wednesday. The teen had been referred to Youth Aid, he said.

Fenz incident controller Dave Berry saidfirefighters felt fireworks should be reserved for controlled, public events, rather than used at home.

George Heard/POOL The fire near Pegasus and Woodend in North Canterbury burned through 200ha of coastal forest.

Fenz figures show 822 fires were caused by fireworks in the five years to 2021, with more than half (474) happening during the month of November.

Richard Munt was among 130 people who had to flee the Woodend Beach Holiday Park on Wednesday night.

“I looked up and saw what looked like a beautiful orange sunset in the wrong direction... It could have been much worse – the guys out there fighting the fire all night saved the day.”

He felt fireworks should be banned for personal use.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Residents evacuated from the path of a fire north of Christchurch will be allowed to return homes on Thursday evening.

“I’m not a wowser whatsoever but it is just wrong that anybody can buy them with no experience or common sense.”

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe​ said people stockpiled fireworks for use throughout the year, which created risks to life and property, and caused emotional distress to animals.

About 80 race horses had to be moved to safety on Wednesday night as the fire neared their stables.

Appelbe said horses were terrified of fireworks, and often ran into fences or trees in fright.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Richard Munt had to evacuate from the Woodend fire, leaving behind a new caravan delivered hours before.

Ban the Boom spokesperson Alice Hayward, who is advocating for tighter controls on fireworks, asked how many people had to be affected before the rules were changed.

“Who is going to pay for the damage, the helicopters and the planes? We all pay for it. It’s really worrying,” she said.

“We are held hostage and our animals are held hostage for nights on end.”

Berry said those evacuated from the holiday park were allowed to return home from 5pm on Wednesday, but they were warned to stay prepared for possible future evacuations if conditions changed.

./Stuff Tina Archbold was at the Woodend campground when the fire broke out. “We all came out alive. We don’t have much - what we’ve got is what we’ve got, so we’ll appreciate that even more now,” she says.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by winds of up to 80kph – which finally eased late afternoon – and difficulty reaching the blaze because of soft and dangerous sand dunes.

Gun City owner David Tipple said fireworks should not be banned just because of some people’s “stupidity”.

“This is not about fireworks, this is about somebody using them carelessly.

“Parents should teach their children to respect fire and fireworks and give them an opportunity to learn what’s safe and what’s not.”

Susan Cade Some people believe the use of fireworks should be restricted to professional displays.

He loved fireworks and paid a professional to create a large display for his friends and family every year, he said.

“There’s nothing else like it. It’s beautiful and it’s a good night out with the kids.”

A select committee considered the issue in 2020 after a petition seeking to ban the public sale of fireworks gathered 28,000 signatures.

Peter Wright/Supplied A view of the Pegasus Beach fire, taken on Wednesday night.

Environment Minister David Parker said there was no plan to ban public sales.

In 2007, law changes raised the legal age of purchase from 14 to 18 years, reduced the retail sales period to four days each year (November 2 to 5), limited the number of sparklers sold, and reduced the explosive content of retail fireworks.

Parker said in 2021, there was a 10% reduction in imported fireworks, a 9% decrease in fires caused by fireworks, and a 24% reduction in fireworks-related calls to police compared to 2020.