'Mindless violence' sees Taranaki man jailed for shooting at underworld rival

Whalers Rise was the scene of a shoot out involving two men in July last year. (File Photo)

A man who shot at a rival within the Taranaki criminal underworld who he believed was out to kill him, hoped to send a clear message to others to leave him alone.

Erron James Byles, and his former partner Tyla Zoe Piggott, previously pleaded guilty to their role in a July 2021 shooting in the quiet, New Plymouth cul-de-sac of Whalers Rise.

On Friday, in the High Court, Byles was sent to prison for discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while Piggott was given an intensive supervision sentence for discharging a firearm with reckless disregard.

The court heard how Byles, who was using methamphetamine at the time, believed the victim had made threats to kill him and Piggott.

The men were considered by police to be part of Taranaki’s criminal underworld.

About 2am on July 20, Byles was carrying a loaded .22 semi-automatic rifle with a silencer in a car driven by Piggott.

Monique Ford/Stuff A Taranaki pair were sentenced in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday in relation to a 2021 shooting in a quiet cul-de-sac. (File Photo)

The duo spotted the victim, and Byles ordered Piggott to follow his vehicle into Whalers Rise.

Piggott tried to block the victim’s vehicle in, and Byles told the man to stop trying to leave, but he refused.

The 43-year-old raised his rifle up, fired a series of shots, then pointed the gun at the victim.

However, the man rammed Piggott’s vehicle and took off.

Byles fired more shots in the victim’s direction, with one bullet smashing the car’s rear window. The left-hand door of the victim’s car was struck by another bullet, along with the side of a house.

Byles’ lawyer Shane Tait said the victim’s conduct was a factor. It remained untested whether the victim had fired first at Byles, before he shot his rifle, the court heard.

Tait said there was evidence of the victim’s love of firearms and “living a lifestyle like he’s in the O.K. Corral”, including having an image of a revolver tattooed on his leg.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff A police search of the area after the shooting on Whalers Rise found nine, spent shell casings on the road. (FIle Photo)

However, Justice Cheryl Gwyn said the shooting was pre-emptive, rather than an act of self-defence, as Byles had told his probation officer he wanted to send a message to the victim, and others, to leave him and Piggott alone.

Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin described the shooting as “an extremely dangerous act of mindless violence” which was “spurred on by rivalry in the Taranaki underworld”.

She said it was sheer luck, rather than good planning, that no-one was seriously hurt or killed.

Hicklin sought a jail term for Byles, but accepted home detention was more appropriate for Piggott, taking into account her lesser role in the crime, and current pregnancy.

At the time of the offending, the pair were a couple, which was no longer the case. Piggott is in another relationship and heavily pregnant.

Stuff Justice Cheryl Gwyn presided over the sentencing of Erron Byles and Tyla Piggott in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday. (File Photo)

Justice Gwyn painted a sad picture of Byles’ background, saying he was exposed to serious violence as a child, was abused while in state care, and began his first prison sentence at 17.

In contrast, Piggott had described her childhood as “perfect”, but there had been a pattern of “coercive control” in her intimate relationships, and she had admitted to being afraid of Byles, the judge said.

Justice Gwyn jailed Byles for three years and four months while Piggott was given an 18-month term of intensive supervision.

Initially the pair faced an attempted murder charge and were due to face trial in September.

However, the charge was withdrawn and replaced by the offences to which Byles and Piggott pleaded guilty.