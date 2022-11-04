Country music stalwarts recognised at Gore Community Awards

Gore Country Music Club president Julie Mitchell and MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards convener Phillip Geary were presented with civic awards at the Gore District Community Awards.

Gore is the country music capital of New Zealand, so it’s only fitting that two people who have been driving forces behind the town’s country music scene for decades have been presented with civic awards.

Philip Geary, who has been the MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards convener for 23 years, and long-time president of the Gore Country Music Club Julie Mitchell were each recognised for their voluntary work at this year’s Gore District Community Awards.

The awards were presented at a gala event held in the Gore Town and Country Club stadium on Friday night in front of an audience of about 450 people.

Gore district events coordinator Jessica Swan said she had been blown away by community support for the awards and the enthusiasm of those helping out, such as the Gore Musical Theatre.

“We were almost sold out, which is a testament to everyone involved.”

“The quality of nominees has been excellent and made judging quite difficult.”

Mitchell and Geary were popular civic award recipients, she said.

“Over the years they have shown passion and tireless commitment to all things country music, whether it was promoting events, as administrators, or encouraging young performers’’.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Josie Robinson's business Robbies Pickles and Preserves continued a successful year, winning the Mataura Valley Milk Business Excellence Awards at the Gore Community Awards. (File photo)

They are both life members of the country music club and are founding board members of Tussock Country, which has become New Zealand’s premier country music event, attracting thousands to the town.

This year is the first time the awards have been held as a biennial event. Swan said she believed this contributed to the high calibre of nominees and ticket sales.

Ten awards were presented at the gala event: