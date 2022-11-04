Teen aiming for full recovery after being 'run over' on suburban street

Ryan Phillips reckons “not many people survive getting run over”, but he’s one of them.

The 19-year-old Invercargill man suffered multiple broken bones and ribs, torn spleen and kidney and punctured lungs when run over in an alleged hit-and-run on an Otatara street on September 25.

He had walked from an Invercargill bar towards his Otatara home when the incident unfolded at about 6.15am.

Fears were initially held for his life, but nearly six weeks and two surgeries later he is walking around his hospital ward and aiming for a full recovery within a year.

READ MORE:

* Charges laid in relation to Invercargill hit-and-run

* Hit-and-run victim Ryan Phillips walking, cleared of brain damage

* Father: Hit-and-run victim sitting up in hospital and talking



Speaking from his Southland Hospital room, Phillips said the first he knew of the incident was about five days later when he came out of an induced coma at Dunedin Hospital.

“Where am I,” were the first words he uttered to his mother Denise, sitting at his bedside.

“I was real confused and I tried to sit up, but my body was like, that’s not happening mate.”

The apprentice bricklayer said the hardest part of his three weeks at Dunedin Hospital was fighting the relentless pain in his ribs, most of which were broken, and in his pelvis which suffered three breaks.

The pain didn’t stop despite being heavily medicated. “There was a good week where I didn’t want to move.”

He battled a lung infection and had surgery to reconstruct his face in Dunedin, and his pelvis was operated on after being transferred to Southland Hospital.

Now off painkillers, except the occasional panadol, Phillips said the incident had given him a new perspective on life “because things can change just like that”.

Already a keen hunter and fisherman before the incident, he wanted to get into bush walking when able to.

“Before I didn’t really have motivation, but now I’ve had a broken pelvis and gotten out of it, I’m thinking, actually it would be quite nice to go hiking out in nature, get some fresh air.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Ryan Phillips, 19, gives a thumbs up from Southland Hospital.

He also wanted to return to work for his boss Brennan Melvin of Melvin Masonry, perhaps within six months, saying he had been supportive during his recovery.

As had his parents. “They were a bit stressed right at the start but they are getting better now which is a plus. Now they can see me walking around, making progress.”

He said he had kept positive throughout the ordeal. “That was the mindset, I will do what I can to get out of here, and that’s what I've done. I am just working on getting back to how I was, or pretty close to it. That’s my goal.”

He expects to have wrist surgery within the next fortnight but didn’t know when he would be discharged.

Still on hospital puree food due to wires in his mouth from facial surgery, he was most looking forward to sleeping in his own bed, and said he never wanted to see a hospital again.

His mother believed it was remarkable her “tough” son had survived, saying his ongoing recovery had been a massive relief.

“You don’t like to see your child hooked up to machines, It was quite an experience and very scary.”

The teenager and his parents thanked everyone involved in his recovery, from the person who assisted him on the road to the emergency services staff, Dunedin and Southland Hospital staff, his employer and other family and friends.

“We cannot thank them enough for how much they have done to get him to where he is now. It’s just amazing,” Denise said.

On Thursday, police arrested a 22-year-old Southland man in connection with the alleged hit-and-run. The man was charged with careless driving causing injury and failing to stop and ascertain injury. He is expected to appear in the Invercargill District Court on November 17.