Truck driver records scary near miss on highway

A truck driver recorded a near miss as a car attempted a scary overtaking manoeuvre on a highway south-west of Nelson.

A truck driver who recorded a scary near miss with an overtaking car on a highway says it was so close "I could see the whites of her eyes”.

The driver, who wanted to stay anonymous, was heading south on State Highway 6 near Belgrove, south-west of Nelson, in an empty log truck on October 21.

His dashcam video shows a red car pulling out from behind a truck in the northbound lane in an overtaking attempt.

The truck driver said he was going around 90 kilometres per hour at the time, and was only 150 metres away from the red car when it moved into the southbound lane.

The truck driver said this was the first time someone has driven directly into his path.

The car driver had obviously not seen his truck approaching when she pulled out, and there was no way for the car to get around the truck in time.

At the speed he was going, the driver would also not have been able to stop in time.

“She would have driven straight into us.”

The driver said he and the northound truck were forced to both pull to the side of the highway, allowing the car to squeeze through. The other truck hit the left-hand guard rail “pretty hard”.

The driver said the car was so close “I saw the whites of her eyes.”

He was shaken after the near miss.

He said it was the second incident of bad driving in two weeks he had witnessed. During his career, he had “lost count” of how many near misses he had experienced.

However, it was the first time someone had tried to overtake directly into his path.

If the driver of the red car had waited for 10 seconds, there would have been a passing lane.

“There’s no reason for stupidity like that,” the driver said.