Dale Watene murder: Sandy Graham sentenced for fatal shooting

Dale Watene was shot dead by his partner, Sandy Graham. His body was then buried in a remote forest.

This story is featured on Stuff’s The Long Read podcast. Check it out by hitting the play button below, or find it on podcast apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

A Southland woman found guilty of murdering her partner by shooting him in the head during a domestic dispute has been sentenced to a minimum of 13 years in prison.

Sandy Maree Graham, 33, was in July convicted of the murder of Dale Tama Watene, 40, at Otautau in Southland on April 16, 2020.

On Tuesday, Justice Gerald Nation sentenced Graham when she appeared in the High Court at Invercargill.

Justice Gerald Nation said he was sure when Graham fired the rifle she intended to shoot Watene from a short distance, knowing the gun was loaded.

READ MORE:

* 'Don't go back there': Murder victim didn't heed mother's warning about his girlfriend

* Woman accused of killing man whose body was found in shallow grave released on bail

* Name suppression lapses for those charged in relation to Dale Watene's murder



It had been a tragedy that six months earlier Watene began a relationship with Graham, the Justice said.

Graham was an alcoholic, prone to irrational violence and could be brazenly dishonest and promiscuous, even to people close to her.

Watene's relationship with Graham was not only a tragedy for him, but also for his family, for Graham's own children and for Hyde, who got caught up in her offending, Justice Nation said.

The Justice referred to Graham's lies and deceit after the crime, when she pretended she didn't know anything about his disappearance.

Graham was callous in the way she arranged for his body to be buried deep in the Longwood Forest, in the hope his body was never discovered, Justice Nation said.

"The shooting was an irrational act of violence while you were in a rage," he said.

Graham had not shown remorse for the killing, the Justice said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff George Hyde and Sandy Maree Graham were sentenced in the High Court in Invercargill on Tuesday relating to the death of Dale Watene.

The way she involved herself with men suggested she was at risk of further offending.

The harm she caused could not be measured, he said.

"Perhaps you should think about how a little boy will never have his father."

"At present you [Graham] are at risk of causing serious harm to any man you are in a relationship with. A high degree of conflict is typical of your relationship style."

Graham had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and had made some effort to deal with addiction issues while on remand in custody, the Justice said.

During the four-week trial, it was revealed that after Graham shot and killed Watene, she enlisted the help of her friend George Hyde to bury Watene’s body in a shallow grave in the Longwood Forest.

Hyde, 25, whowas found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter was sentenced on Tuesday to eight months’ home detention.

Justice Nation said Hyde took Watene's body to the forest and buried him and he understood the seriousness of what he did.

However, he said Graham had asked him to help her because she knew she could manipulate him. He would never have done it without her manipulation, the Justice said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Dale Watene was shot dead by his partner Sandy Graham in Otautau, western Southland. She and a friend then buried his body in a forest.

Justice Nation acknowledged the family and friends of Watene in the public gallery, and those in support of the two defendants.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the mother of Watene's son said the last words Watene said to the child were: "Dad loves you my boy."

She said Hyde was a frequent customer in her shop at Tuatapere but had a hand in the crime and continued his life as if nothing happened.

He had made the "disgusting choice" to show a complete lack of care and dignity to Watene's body.

He dug his grave in front of two small children and buried the body and threw rubbish over the grave which was unforgivable, she said.

SUPPLIED Sandy Graham has been sentenced to a minimum of 13 years in prison after shooting her partner Dale Watene.

His punishment would not be enough for the anguish he had inflicted on her family, she said.

She said Graham's actions had broken her family.

"You not only shot Dale but then you treated his body so callously."

Watene was the "best father you could hope for" and his son missed him so much, she said.

A photo of Watene holding his son showed the love and pride the pair had for each other, she said.

Fiona-Guy Kidd, lawyer for Hyde, said he had a below average IQ, was dyslexic and had been described as trusting and naive.

He had known Graham since he was 16, after he began living alone; he had a close and trusting relationship with her and she was like a big sister to him, Guy-Kidd said.

SUPPLIED George Hyde buried Dale Watene's body in Longwood Forest.

Hyde had expressed remorse for his actions in an interview with police, saying he couldn't sleep much and was ashamed.

Hyde had offered Watene's family $5000 as a tangible expression of his remorse, but they didn't want it.

Guy-Kidd said the offer remained and suggested the family could donate the money to a charity of their choice.

Graham's lawyer, Sarah Saunderson-Warner said Graham had alcohol abuse disorder, was a cannabis user and had post-traumatic stress disorder which were relevant to the offending.

She had taken extensive steps to rehabilitate since being arrested, her lawyer said.

At the trial, the defence accepted Watene died at Graham's house, but focused on a struggle over the gun between the pair, prior to the weapon going off.

Graham, when giving evidence, said she did not think the rifle was loaded; she said she did not know if she pulled the trigger or not, and she claimed the shooting was a terrible accident.

However, the Crown lawyers countered her story with evidence they said proved she knew the gun was loaded. The Crown also called an expert who said Watene was shot from at least 80cm away, meaning he couldn’t have had his hands on the rifle when he was shot.