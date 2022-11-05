Graphic protest calls for tougher government action against violence in Iran

Wearing fake blood, holding a noose, and displaying placards about the violence of Iran’s government, protesters gathered outside Labour’s conference to call for New Zealand’s intervention.

Up to 50 protesters stood outside the Due Drop Events Centre (formerly Vodafone Events Centre) in Manukau as Labour Party members and MPs headed out for their lunch break.

The protesters shouted: “freedom for Iran”. They also shouted messages across at Labour ministers, pleading for the Government to place sanctions on Iranian officials as the state undertakes a violent crackdown on protesters in the Islamic Republic.

Saturday’s protest started in Aotea Square, in central Auckland, before a group of protesters moved south to the Labour Party conference.

David White/Stuff A protest calling for New Zealand to take a tougher stance against Iran’s government arrived outside Labour’s conference in south Auckland.

Sam Pheonixia​, who has family living in Iran, said New Zealand’s Iranian community had been astonished by the Government’s muted response to the Iranian government’s attacks.

He acknowledged that it appeared the Government restrained itself from speaking out while two Kiwi citizens, wealthy travel bloggers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, were trapped in Iran.

David White/Stuff Protests gather outside the Labour Party conference.

Shortly after they were able to leave Iran, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke out against Iran’s government in public statements including a column on Stuff. She called for Iran to be removed from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. The Government also suspended its human rights dialogue with Iran, in a diplomatic show to indicate its frustration.

Pheonixia​ said New Zealand needed to apply more pressure at the United Nations, offer assistance to others in Iran, and introduce tough sanctions until the rights of protesters and women are respected.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, alongside Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say the Government is suspending its human rights dialogue with Iran.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of Iran’s “morality police”, protests against the hard-line government have escalated. For more than a month, rallies have continued across the nation – despite police using lethal force to try and end the protests.

The total death toll is unclear, but state media have reported that dozens of people have been killed. Western broadcasters, including CNN, report that the true death toll after six weeks of unrest stands at around 300 people.

As well as killings, CNN reported that up to 14,000 people had been arrested. Iran’s government has cracked down on dissent, including cutting off the internet at times.

Pheonixia​ said a birthday message sent by his aunt in September only just reached him last week.