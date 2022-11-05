Northland winner $1 million richer after Lotto draw

A $1 million First Division prize was picked up by a Lotto winner in Northland, while a Christchurch Strike winner pocketed $300,000. (File photo)

There were just two winners in Saturday night’s Lotto draw – one in the first division and one lucky strike.

The first division winner, from Northland, is $1 million richer after the draw. The winning ticket was sold online.

There was just one other winner in the draw, a person who bought a ticket from Stanmore New World in Christchurch.

The Christchurch winner will take home $300,000 after a win on stike four.

People who bought a ticket from the Stanmore New World can check their tickets either in-store, online via MyLotto, or on the Lotto NZ App.

There were no Powerball winners, so the jackpot has rolled over to $12m up for grabs in Wednesday’s draw.