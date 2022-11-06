Māori Battalion soldiers' families receive medals – 77 years after WWII ended

A special ceremony at Burnham Military Camp near Christchurch to present medals of 10 Māori Battalion soldiers.

The whānau of 10 Māori Battalion soldiers have finally received their ancestors’ medals – 77 years after the end of World War II.

A special ceremony was held at Burnham Military Camp, near Christchurch, on Saturday to present the medals which recognise the service and sacrifice of soldiers and officers of the 28th (Maori) Battalion.

Tony Worrall, who accepted a medal on behalf of his late father Thomas Rongomai Worrall, said the ceremony was emotional for many people.

He said he was also pleased to see Sir Robert Gillies at the ceremony. Gillies is the last survivor from the battalion and knew Worrall’s father.

Colonel Trevor Walker said the ceremony was a significant day to honour the service and sacrifice of those soldiers.

“The Māori Battalion holds a special place in history for what it achieved on the battlefield, but also for what it represented, and the mana the soldiers brought to themselves, to their families, to our Army, and to our nation.

“We are especially thankful for the presence of Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies at today’s ceremony. To have a veteran from that storied battalion here with us today makes this ceremony very special.”

Tony Worrall, with his sister Kaylene Worrall and her grandson, Melakhai Rongomai Ballantyne, 3, holding photographs of Māori Battalion veteran Thomas Rongomai Worrall.

New Zealand Government policy after World War II was that former service personnel would have to apply for their medals, which would then be delivered by post.

The Defence Force said this was to avoid the problems experienced after World War I, when about 10% of medals proactively posted to ex-service personnel or their families were returned because of out-of-date address information.

Many World War II veterans did not claim their medals.

Auckland lawyer David Stone has been working with the NZDF Archives to identify about 500 sets of medals that were never claimed from the 28 (Maori) Battalion personnel.

Auckland lawyer David Stone has been working with the NZDF Archives to identify about 500 sets of medals that were never claimed from the 28 (Maori) Battalion personnel.

Colonel Walker said the team at NZDF Archives reviewed thousands of files to determine who had received medals and who was eligible but had yet to claim.

“This included a lot of their personal time when they should have been taking a lunch break or going home for the day. I can’t thank them enough.”

The whānau of 10 Māori Battalion soldiers received their ancestors' medals in Burnham on Saturday.

Similar ceremonies were held in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne last year and more are planned for Rotorua, Trentham and Waitangi.

The families of men who never claimed their medals are entitled to apply for them through the New Zealand Defence Force Personnel Archives and Medals Office.