The $80m gap: Christchurch on track to underspend on crucial capital works

These roadworks on the corner of Eastern Tce and Tennyson St, pictured in September, are an example of a water supply capital project.

Christchurch City Council is on track to underspend on much-needed infrastructure by more than $80 million in the coming year.

The likely shortfall is being put down to rising costs and staffing woes, and will affect a range of capital projects such as building and fixing roads, water pipes and new facilities.

A report provided to city councillors last week showed the council envisioned spending $468m in the coming financial year, but was now “more likely” to spend just $390m, about 83% of its budget.

It follows a dismal result in the 2021-22 financial year, when the council spent just $371m of its $488m capital budget – about 76%.

The forecast comes despite the council saying earlier this year it was focused on a programme of projects “that we can realistically complete in a climate where Covid-19 and inflation have affected both supply chains and construction costs”.

Those issues have continued, and the report acknowledged it was difficult to make “accurate predictions” about when they would be resolved.

Planning was based on “the assumption that a return to normal is not expected in the short term”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger wants the council’s capital budget reduced to between $350m and $400m.

New Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger wants to address under-delivery by reducing the council’s capital budget to between $350m and $400m. Notes show he discussed this with council chief executive Dawn Baxendale during a controversial pre-election meeting in August.

Councillor Sam MacDonald, a close ally of Mauger and chair of the council’s finance committee, said the $390m forecast showed the capital budget was “unrealistic”.

He has previously called for the new council to discuss whether some projects were still necessary.

On Sunday, he said: “We need to be more realistic with the public and put on budget things we can actually deliver.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Finance committee chairperson Sam MacDonald says the council needs to be realistic about what it can deliver.

Councillor Melanie Coker, deputy chair of the finance committee, said the forecast was understandable because of Covid-19, supply chain issues and resource constraints stemming from low unemployment.

Coker said the global environment had “changed the situation in a way that has been difficult to predict or control”.

Project managers ensured that if projects were delayed, others could be substituted and maintain momentum, she said.

The $468m capital programme consists of nearly 1000 projects, of which more than 300 are already under way. A further 250 are in the concept or planning stage, with $62m expected to be spent on those this year.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Deputy finance committee chairperson Melanie Coker says the $390m forecast is understandable because of Covid, supply chain issues, and resource constraints.

Projects in this phase include a master plan for Barrington’s Selwyn St and drainage and footpaths for Godley Quay in Lyttelton.

According to the report, risks that continue to affect delivery include “fragile” international supply chains and fierce competition for skilled workers.

Staff resources “remain stretched in many areas” thanks to low unemployment and reduced immigration.

Some relief is expected soon given the reopened border.

Meanwhile, the report said project managers found contingencies to deal with “cost escalation pressures” but were “under increasing pressure”.

Statistics NZ estimated that construction costs jumped 13.1% in the year to June. Last week, it emerged the cost of building the new Court Theatre had risen from $36m to $56m.

Cost estimates were also affected by “geopolitical instability”, the report said.