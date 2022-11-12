Motel owners at the coal face of the housing shortage

Tudor Lodge in Nelson is sticking with corporate clients – if the hotel was mixed use, no one would want to stay there, owner Sean Jones says.

Tudor Lodge Motel owner Sean Jones has to turn people away all the time. Not tourists, but Kiwis who are looking for a place to live, albeit temporarily.

At his motel, one woman has been in long term emergency housing for the better part of a year, but by December, she’ll have to leave. The rooms were booked out months ago, Jones said.

He’s had other people come through Work and Income in the past.

Half of them, he said, were good. The other half – a “pain in the backside”. In the end, he’s decided to stick with his corporate clients.

“It's one of those situations, either you take a couple of Work and Income people, either you go Work and Income or you stay as a motel. You can't really do both,” he said.

He thinks that if his motel was mixed use, it would be unlikely that his guests would want to stay there.

That thought was backed up by British tourist Rob Paul, who spent a month travelling around New Zealand staying in backpacker hostels, and on the whole, he stresses, it was a “brilliant” experience.

But there were two hostels that sadly let the side down. One, in the Tasman region, was chocka when he arrived. Not with tourists, but with families. Rough families in emergency housing, who Paul said “looked pretty scary”.

Supplied Rob Paul had a brilliant experience backpacking around New Zealand in September - but there were two establishments that were very unpleasant.

“It was pretty horrible,” he told Stuff in a telephone interview from the UK.

Paul found himself feeling uncomfortable using the communal spaces like the kitchen.

There were stains everywhere, and his overall verdict was that the place was “pretty horrid”.

The manager of one of the hostels, who did not wish to be named, said since Covid-19 and the borders were closed, they opened their doors to emergency housing, “and they obviously come with a lot of problems”.

“But now the tourists are starting to slowly come back. There’s a huge transitional period happening right now,” she said.

Paul came through the area when the hostel was still host to a lot of people in emergency housing, but from December 1, it would be tourist accommodation only.

The woman said that if she hadn’t taken in emergency housing, her hostel would have closed.

Martin De Ruyter/Nelson Mail Motels and hotels provided emergency housing over the pandemic. The MSD spent over $3 million in emergency housing over the Nelson Tasman region. Now, as we enter the summer season, accommodation providers are busy and having to turn people away.

Nelson has lost around 300 beds in the past two years – some that have moved into emergency housing or that have contracts with Housing First to house the homeless. Other, luxury accommodation was turned into private housing.

“There are not enough motels out there at the moment,” Jones said.

“Last month we were 92% full, and it’s not even the summer period yet.”

Apart from the availability of beds, Jones also was concerned about the impact of rising rates and labour costs.

“The price of accommodation is going to go up and up here and in the long term, we’re going to end up losing customers … Nelson’s going to become a place where it’s just too expensive to go to.”

At a nearby motel which was used for emergency housing, Jones said the police were there frequently, as were builders replacing damaged doors and property.

Abbey Court Motel manager Vicki Dunbar said there were still a lot of people out there needing homes. She’d had a man come in with his son the day before she spoke with the Nelson Mail looking for somewhere to stay.

The Motueka motel only has five rooms, so Dunbar had to turn the pair away.

At the moment, the motel is home to a father and son, a mother with three children and a woman on her own. But these people were all due to leave before Christmas, when the motel was open for tourists.

Shortages in accommodation are being felt across the top of the south, as it hosts workers, tourists, new residents and those made homeless by August’s rain event.

Drop in centre The Male Room manager Louis Chapman previously told Stuff that the facility had had its busiest day ever at the end of October, with 56 people through the doors.

“It’s far from your typical homeless people that are struggling to get houses at the moment,” Chapman said at the time.

“It's now gone to people who are working full time, families, mothers, [and] kids.”

When a pop-up homeless shelter in the Unite Church closed in that same month, many of those who had slept at the church found themselves once again in tents.

While some moteliers, like Jones, have transitioned back to tourism, emergency housing provided a lifeline over the pandemic to around 20 businesses in the region.

Data from the Ministry for Social Development shows that the MSD spent in excess of $3 million on emergency housing from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022 in the Nelson Tasman area.

The top 10 providers were: Courtesy Court Motel, which received $621,000; the Abelia Motor Lodge $592,000; Muritai Property Investments $355,000, The Hotel Nelson $274,000, Tudor Lodge Motel $264,000; Motueka Garden Motel $165,000, Saxton Lodge $149,000; Driftwood Motel $102,000; Richmond Motel and Holiday Park $70,000; and the Parkside Motel $88,000.

Another 11 establishments received emergency housing funding in the Nelson Tasman region.

Chapman said the emptying of long termers in tourist accommodation was a “common theme” every year from November through to February, particularly in the backpacker market and campgrounds, who’d “prefer to have international tourists who are far more likely to spend money at the bars downstairs”.

MSD Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast regional commissioner Craig Churchill said they were aware of the potential for pressure on motel demand with the border reopening and tourists returning.

Other moteliers in Nelson have pointed the finger at online accommodation platforms reducing the supply of long term rentals.