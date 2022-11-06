1200 native plants destroyed in Canterbury blaze as fire crews battle flare-ups

The fire broke out north of Christchurch overnight.

A bush fire in coastal North Canterbury has destroyed about 1200 natives planted by volunteers.

A fire tore through 200 hectares of the 750ha Tūhaitara Coastal Park north of Christchurch last week. A wooden lookout at the park, which stretches between Waikuku and the Waimakariri River, was also destroyed. Firefighters were still at the site on Sunday after several flare-ups overnight.

Supplied Metal is all that remains of a viewing platform after a fire at the Tūhaitara Coastal Park.

The fire, caused by a teenager setting off fireworks in windy conditions on Wednesday night, was brought under control by firefighters on the ground, helicopter crews with monsoon buckets and two water bombing planes.

About 130 people had to be evacuated from their homes.

Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller Richard Griffith said crews would remain at the site on Sunday night to ensure no breakouts occurred after the flare-ups.

Drones were also being used to identify hotspots. About 45 volunteers were on site on Sunday.

Supplied Last week’s fire damaged about 200ha of the coastal park.

Griffith said he expected to return the area back to the landowner, Te Kōhaka o Tūhaitara Trust, on Monday.

Trust general manager Greg Byrnes said the fire was devastating and terrifying for people living nearby, but he was trying to focus on the positives.

He has been able to look through the area and was pleasantly surprised to see some pockets of natives had survived where neighbouring exotic trees and plants were destroyed.

Supplied Cabbage trees remain standing and are expected to survive the fire.

There had been about 30 fires in the park over the past 12 years, he said. Each time, the park had recovered and moved on.

Byrnes said the biggest loss was time – the 1200 natives had been growing for 12 years – but he already had replacements lined up ready to plant.

The trust has a 200-year plan to rehabilitate the area back to an indigenous coastal ecosystem.

The pine trees that had been destroyed provided much-needed shelter for the natives to grow under them, Byrnes said.