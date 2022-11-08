Organisers hope for sell-out crowds at Christchurch's Cup Day

NZ Race Industry Manager Darrin Williams holds the New Zealand Cup which is on the line tomorrow in New Zealand’s premier trotting race at Addington Raceway in Christchurch.

The crowd is back and so is Christchurch’s biggest party.

It’s the second Tuesday in November and that means it’s New Zealand Trotting Cup day at Addington.

Due to a Covid-19 outbreak, New Zealand Trotting Cup organisers were forced to run “the big dance” at a near-empty racecourse last year.

But with no such restrictions, it’s time to glam up, try to pick a winner and keep safe under the sun on one of the best days of Christchurch’s social calendar.

Addington Raceway race Industry manager Darrin Williams said the New Zealand Trotting Cup was akin to the Ranfurly Shield or America’s Cup with a “huge number of people” keen to see it and take its picture.

Yesterday, an “army” of cleaners was ensuring “every window on the property” was smudge-free while 400 shade umbrellas were secured to the ground and a “very impressive” two-storey marquee set up for the first time in New Zealand.

“It’s a beast of a thing, it’s magnificent,” said Williams.

An forecast 15,000 to 20,000 people would attend Cup Day this year – up from the 12,000 who attended in 2020. With no Covid-19 restrictions it was hoped this year’s event would be a sell out.

“It’s great fun, it means lots to everyone and it means a lot to be able to put a show on for Canterbury,” said Williams.

Gates open at 11am, the racing starts at midday and the premier event, the NZ Trotting Cup will be at 5.36pm with $600,000 in prize money up for grabs.

Luz Zuniga/Stuff Nelson fashionista Angela Miller, left, says getting ready for Cup Day is “more intense” that preparing for a wedding “because it’s a competition as well”.

The annual fashion show is one of the highlights of Cup Day with judge Nick Henare describing it as the “golden crown” of Christchurch’s event season.

“Preparation is thorough from millinery to shoes, colour shade and style. Fashion in the Field events around Australasia attract some of the most elegant ladies and gentlemen.”

A stylish dresser from Nelson has been making preparations for her Cup Day Fashion on the Field outfit for more than a year, after the event was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.

Angela Miller flew has been entering Cup Day fashion events around the country for about 10 years, she said, averaging five every year, outside of Covid lockdowns.

She said putting the ensemble together was “more intense” than preparing for a wedding “because it’s a competition as well”.

Shoes, bag, hat and dress must all coordinate, and it doesn’t stop there, she said.

There’s hair, nails, tanning and lashes to have done as well.

CHRIS SKELTON Suzi Copeland from Mad as a Hatter is busy getting clients hats finished up for Cup Day.

Mad As A Hatter milliner Suzi Copeland said this year had been “huge”. She had 16 of her hats showcased on punters at Melbourne Cup Day, and 27 pieces of headwear commissioned for Cup Week .

She said this year women were “very confident with their choices”, going big and bold, and clashing colours including red with orange, and pink with purple.

Some were opting to go with “big wide-brimmed hats and lots of feathers”, she said. “People are being quite individual this year.”

Stuff Abi Jones from ThemePro ensured the flowers didn’t outdo the fashionists for the photo moment wall.

Decorators of the event have taken into consideration one of the major events on the day, blending florals into signage to ensure the outfits were the “hero”, ThemePro codirector and designer Geena Fife said.

Responsible for theming the public village areas and members’ marquee, she said she was utilising florals, dressing the marquees and “bringing them to life”.

Business had been booming since Covid restrictions had been lifted, she said.

“It’s gone from feast to famine”, including theming for the A&P Show, Fast5 Netball and Christmas installs around a number of malls. “It’s very, very, very busy.”

Gates to Addington Raceway open at 11am and general admission tickets will be sold at the gate for $60, while available.