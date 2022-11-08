Isolation, shame might be keeping conversion practice victims from asking for the help that's on offer

RNZ’s podcast The Detail clarifies concerns from parents and religious groups over whether they could get in trouble for conversations about sexuality or gender identity. (First published August 2021)

Isolation and shame might be keeping conversion practice victims from asking for the help that’s on offer from a new service set up to hear complaints about the now-banned practice.

Just 17 inquiries have so far come into the new service, which was set up in August by the Human Rights Commission (HRC).

A diverse group has so far been in touch; people from different ethnic backgrounds including Māori and Pasifika, from urban and rural areas and aged from 20 to 60. But the commission is concerned that the information may not be reaching those who need it.

“While we’re encouraged by the initial uptake, we’re concerned that the people who most need to know about our service may not have access to the information they need,” said Matt Langworthy, the manager of the HRC’s conversion practices response service.

KEVIN STENT Matt Langworthy, manager of the Human Right Commission’s conversion practices response service.

The survivors who had been in touch to date had all experienced conversion practices in faith-based settings, usually in the form of counselling sessions, confessions, praying and homework.

Similar to his own experience, having survived 20 years of conversion practices, Langworthy said no one that had come forward found the practice sustainable or that “any real change to their identity was actually happening under the surface.”

Some of the most painful experiences survivors spoke of was understanding how they were robbed of critical thinking and blinded from seeing a wider picture of their situation.

“That level of indoctrination is really difficult to overcome – to recover from,” he said.

They also spoke of being prevented from accessing support services and communities that affirmed their identity, having limited exposure to mainstream media and being discouraged from talking to people beyond their community.

Many people said they didn’t realise how damaging the conversion practices actually were, Langworthy said.

“When you’ve had some involvement in what’s happened to you, albeit through this deep indoctrination, it can feel like ratting your own self out to get in touch and ask for help.”

Langworthy said there were also concerns about people in the transgender community who were receiving non-affirming medical care.

Transgender survivors were part of the development of the service after legislation to make it a criminal offence to perform conversion practices in Aotearoa was passed in February.

The commission was yet to receive a complaint from anyone in the transgender community.

A small portion of the inquiries came from faith-based settings, from people wanting to understand how the law applied to them, concerned it unfairly compromised their rights.

Langworthy said it was important communities understood their right to religious belief and practice. “This new law sends a signal though, that that has to be balanced against the right to human dignity for all people.”

And he said the commission expected to hear from more people.

“We know there are many more out there... We’re asking anyone that is experiencing or wonders whether they are experiencing conversion practices to reach out to us, no request is too small.”

Where to get help