Dad warns others after daughter escapes abduction at fireworks event

A father is warning parents after an attempted abduction at a fire works event on Saturday. (File photo)

A father wants to warn fellow parents after he says a man attempted to abduct his 14-year-old daughter at a fireworks event attended by thousands of people.

The father, who asked not to be named, said a man grabbed his daughter’s arm and attempted to pull her towards the exit before she managed to break free.

His daughter had been at the Selwyn Fireworks Spectacular in Rolleston with a group of friends on Saturday night.

She had stopped to tie her shoelaces when a man grabbed her arm.

“She stood up and felt someone grab her arm, at first she thought it was a friend, but then she realised it was a guy in his 40s,” the father said.

His daughter managed to pull away but the man “forcefully grabbed her again and pulled her towards the exit.”

“During that time she went into a panic or shock mode, and she said everything went blurry, and she heard echoing.”

After about six seconds his daughter came to and managed to yank her arm harder and break free. She screamed and ran away.

She ran to a nearby business tent and was then taken to the Rolleston Police station.

“She was hysterical and very shaken up.”

After receiving a call from police, the teenager’s father met her at the police station where she made a statement.

“She’s 14, she was with a group, there were thousands of people there and when I did a drive by I saw lots of cops.”

“It felt safe,” he said.

He said his daughter had never seen the man before, and it was not a case of mistaken identity.

No one intervened, but he believed that was because the situation might have looked like a domestic or a father with their teenager.

“The brazenness of someone to do this at an event with 14,000 people and lots of cops. I don’t know what could have happened, I don’t even want to think about it.”

He said his daughter is still shaken up by the incident on Monday.

The father later posted on his local community Facebook page, to warn other parents about what happened, and was shocked by the responses detailing something similar happening to others.

He said some people had messaged him and apologised, saying they saw a girl running away hysterical but didn’t understand the situation.

Others said they wondered if it was the same guy that approached their own child.

“Rolleston is a great community, and I’ve been heartened by the response from people. I showed my daughter, so she could see this is the community we live in, it’s a good community.”

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a report on November 5 about 10pm of a “young person being grabbed by the arm at a public event and pulled.”

“Police have taken a statement and are making enquiries,” they said.