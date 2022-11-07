SDC loses major legal battle against Te Anau Downs Station

The Chartres family, of Te Anau Downs Station, celebrating after winning a four-year legal battle against the Southland District Council. Pictured, from left, Frauke Munster (Peter Chartre's partner) Josephine 7, Lia 7, Peter, Daniella 5, Jess and Matthew Chartres.

The Southland District Council has lost a four-year $1m legal battle with Peter Chartres, of Te Anau Downs Station, and now faces the prospect of costs recovery.

The council went to the Environment Court in April seeking an enforcement order to prevent any further indigenous vegetation clearance on the station, and to require significant remedial work.

Chartres welcomed the ruling clearing him of unlawful clearances dating back to 2001 and said the council’s approach had been overzealous.

“These enforcement proceedings are an example of the time and money that gets wasted when poorly drafted, unworkable rules are misinterpreted, implemented and enforced by local councils,’’ he said.

The court reserved the question of costs and Chartres confirmed he’d be seeking recompense.

He had been required to present extensive and meticulous evidence to refute the council’s claims, at very considerable cost - “only to have most of these allegations abandoned by the council at the hearing’’.

His family had been treated “like criminals” for continuing the long-standing and essential farming practice of clearing regrowth bracken, mānuka scrub and exotic noxious weeds from previously-cleared areas of the station.

Chartres still felt “disbelief’’ as he looked back on the start of the legal battle when, in September 2018, council staff, accompanied by armed police and two ecologists, had arrived unannounced at the family’s homestead to exercise a search warrant to undertake an ecological investigation of recent vegetation clearances.

The station’s high-profile location meant the clearance of regrowth vegetation had led to regular complaints from Forest & Bird and “brutal’’ trials by social media, he said.

It was particularly important to the family that the decision vindicated their stance that the farm development practices - which had carefully avoided wetlands and other significant vegetation - were lawful.

The court, Judge P A Steven and Environment Commissioner J T Baines notes Te Anau Downs is a large, complex landholding involving thousands of hectares, a wide range of farming and income-generating activities, and many methods of vegetation clearance.

Unfortunately legal frameworks which had been correctly articulated by each side’s lawyer, were “not reflected in the evidence for the council’’.

Chartres said his family had progressively lost about 78% of the station, their home since 1925, to the conservation estate, without compensation, In 1982 it had chosen purchase land from the Government ‘’as farmland, for agricultural purposes’’.

While large areas of regrowth, bracken and scrub had been recleared to improve paddocks and grazing areas, extensive wetlands, beech forest and other indigenous vegetation had been voluntarily retained and fenced out at Chartres’ own cost, long before rules came into play making this a legal requirement.

The council’s infrastructure and regulatory group manager Matt Russell said the decision had identified that there was a wider problem with the Resource Management Act permitting existing use rights for the clearance of indigenous vegetation.

Public complaints spanning many years about the scale, nature and intensity of the indigenous vegetation clearances, “some of these even from a ministerial level,’’ had reflected high public interest in the issue.

“The clearance of nearly 900ha of indigenous vegetation over several years in this day and age is certainly something that (the) council needs to pay attention to in order to ensure that the clearance is underpinned by a solid legal basis,’’ he said.

Determining existing use rights had proven a highly complex issue.

Although unsuccessful in this instance, the council had a statutory responsibility to protect significant indigenous vegetation and habitats of indigenous fauna.

The court decision was a disappointing result “given the impact of the clearance and values lost,’’ Russell said.