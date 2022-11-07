Tributes for 'Antarctic legend' who was vital link in NZ-US relations for 20 years

American Art Brown, right, with US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Antarctica New Zealand Board chairperson Rob Fenwick in November 2010.

Art Brown, “a legend in the Antarctic programme”, has died, aged 87.

The American was based in Christchurch as programme manager for the US National Science Foundation from 1997 until 2017.

He visited Antarctica numerous times during the two decades, including accompanying Sir Edmund Hillary on his final trip to Antarctica in 2007, to mark the 50th anniversary of Scott Base.

Brown also worked with Air New Zealand who took more than 100 people who lost family members in the 1979 Erebus disaster to the site of the crash in 2011.

The American Antarctica season – known as Operation Deep Freeze – sees hundreds of scientists, staff and military personnel fly from Christchurch to McMurdo Station each year.

Brown played an integral role in the successful planning and logistics.

He was also instrumental in visits to the frozen continent for scores of dignitaries, including US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Slovakian President Rudolf Schuster and Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg.

Lou Sanson, chief executive of Antarctica New Zealand for 11 years, worked closely with Brown and described him as “a legend in the Antarctic programme”.

John Henzell/Stuff Sir Edmund Hillary in Antarctica with New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark in 2007. Scott Base was established in 1957 by the New Zealand contingent of the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition, led by Hillary.

“Art was a person of huge humility but with his finger on the pulse of US-NZ Antarctic relationships, both politically and operationally, he said.

“He was hugely respected by the hundreds of staff that participated every year in the US and NZ Antarctic Programmes and became the face of the US Antarctic Programme in Christchurch and Wellington.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Former Christchurch mayor Garry Moore said Brown was a “wonderful man”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The New Zealand flag that Sir Edmund Hillary took to Antarctica in 1958 has been retrieved from Christ Church Cathedral. (First published in April 2022)

“Art was unflappable, polite, he was a real gentleman. If you needed to know something, Art knew it,” he said.

“He was the most amazing ambassador for both America and New Zealand, he was a real bridge-builder.”

Moore was part of the visit to Antarctica with Sir Edmund Hillary in 2007 and said Brown was the same whether he was dealing with senior dignitaries or junior staff.

“Everyone got treated the same by him,” Moore said.

“His love of both America and New Zealand was transparent in the way he operated.”

Arthur ‘Art’ Brown died at his home in New York on Sunday, November 6.