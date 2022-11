There are significant delays after a truck damaged a rail crossing in Ashburton.

A truck has caused damage to a rail crossing, blocking an intersection, and causing significant traffic congestion in Ashburton.

Police have advised they are dealing with “significant traffic congestion” on SH1 in Ashburton near the intersection of East Street and Kermode Street because of the damage.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Diversions are in place while the crossing is repaired.