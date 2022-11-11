Meet the 23-year-old who is shaking up the mayoral landscape in NZ

Stuff catches up with New Zealand's youngest mayor, Ben Bell, who lives in Gore.

The skis and snowboard in the corner of the kitchen are a hint that this isn’t your typical mayor’s house.

Gore District’s new mayor Ben Bell and his partner Paige, who lives in Christchurch, are renovating a roughcast house overlooking the town’s central business area.

A rotten wall has been replaced and there’s some gib up. A bare light hangs from the rafters, and paint has been stripped off skirting boards and door surrounds.

“It’s been a bit like camping, but I have a kitchen bench now, so I don’t have to do the dishes in the bathroom sink,’’ Bell says.

READ MORE:

* Ben Bell sworn in as New Zealand's youngest ever mayor in Gore

* Ben Bell confirmed as New Zealand's youngest ever mayor as recount bid declined by judge



“It’s like any old house – a leaking roof, the floors aren’t even. Some people said I should bulldoze it.’’

Realestate.co.nz data shows the average house price in Gore is $412,500.

“Gore’s a good place to get on the property ladder. There are quite a lot of places like this.’’

Bell bought the house with some help from the Bank of Mum and Dad 18 months ago.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Bell’s house overlooks Gore, and he can see the Gore District Council offices from his front yard.

He spent last weekend installing a second-hand kitchen.

Bell’s mum, Rebecca Tayler, lives in Gore with step-dad Nigel. His biological father, Simon, lives in Christchurch.

There are no family photos, no art on the walls or even a trendy houseplant to be found in the house.

“I’m a boy. We’re not into that stuff,’’ he says.

There are two bottles of scotch in a cabinet in the lounge, and two bottles of wine from Snoop Dogg’s 19 Crimes label.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Bell is juggling renovating his home and being mayor of the Gore District, which means ironing shirts in the hallway.

His mum has framed two photos of his beloved cats, Cindy and Jo, but he’s not keen to hang them up.

“They’re in black and white, so they look like they’re dead, but they live with Grandad in Ōtaki.’’

Like the cats, girlfriend Paige hasn’t made the move to Gore yet, but he’s trying to charm her into moving south.

“It’s quite a lot to take on I guess. I think the magic is working though... I think.’’

The mayor is quite sporty. He’s a keen runner, a hockey player and has completed an Ironman event in Cairns.

He’s worked as a ski instructor in Canada for two seasons, and travelled around Europe with a former girlfriend.

“I’ve kind of done all the things that people think a 23-year-old should be doing. Now it feels like it’s time to do something for the community.’’

He decided to run for mayor during a conversation with Gore businessmen Joe Stringer and Robert ‘Caveman’ McKenzie.

“We decided we’d all run for council, and then we thought if we were going to have any real impact one of us should run for mayor. I had more political and council experience, I guess,’’ he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore mayor Ben Bell and his executive assistant Shanna Crosbie, who lives next door to him.

In typical small-town fashion, Stringer lives next door to Bell and is the partner of his executive assistant, Shanna Crosbie.

Their section is being landscaped, so her kid’s trampoline is in Bell’s backyard, and they’re sharing a clothesline.

“My kids just love him,’’ Crosbie said.

“He’s just a lovely guy, and I think he’ll be a great mayor – he’s a real people person.’’

After a meeting in her kitchen, Bell’s off to his daily visit to the gym, where he lifts weights.

No-one there notices that the mayor is working out, and if they do, they’re certainly not bothered about it.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Bell is a keen runner, and works out every day at Gore’s NRG gym.

Then it’s back home to send out some emails.

“I’m not really into the whole working from home thing. I like going into the office and seeing people.

“Sitting on the couch doing my coding would drive me nuts.’’

Bell owns his own software company, Random42, which builds websites and develops software.

It took a back seat as he campaigned for the mayoralty, and he hasn’t had a lot of money coming in, he said.

“I’m looking forward to pay day, that’s for sure.’’

Bell finally moved into the mayor’s office on Monday, two days before he was sworn in.

The walls are bare here too after former mayor Tracy Hicks, who served for 18 years, lost his bid for a recount after the election, after losing by eight votes.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Bell and his executive assistant Shanna Crosbie with Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry in Bell's new office.

Bell’s adamant the cat photos won’t be adorning the walls, but he tries on the mayoral gown for the first time, as council chief executive Stephen Parry shows him where it’s hung up.

“It feels weird,’’ he says as he shrugs it on.

He won’t wear it to council meetings – a similar stance taken by Invercargill’s new mayor, Nobby Clark.

“I’ll wear it if I’m dealing with the public because it makes me feel important, and it makes people feel more important if the mayor is wearing it.’’

Parry has been the council’s chief executive for 21 years, and for 18 of those Hicks was at the helm.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore district mayor Ben Bell at his swearing in ceremony with his mum Rebecca Tayler and stepdad Nigel.

The pair have only had a couple of meetings.

Tayler, who used to work for the council, said it suddenly hit her a few days ago as she drove back into Gore that her son was now mayor.

“That’s crazy,’’ she said.

“He was just your average kid. He was curious and interested about things, sporty and academic but not one of those kids that as a parent you sit back and think he had something special.’’

Tayler’s work meant the family moved around a bit. He attended Ōtaki Primary School where he was dux, went to Huntly School, which is a private boarding school in Marton, as well as Rangatikei College and Paraparaumu College.

Maarten Holl/Stuff As a 17-year-old schoolboy Ben Bell presented his vision for hi-tech hospital wristband - Wellbands - at one of the most prestigious health innovation summits in the US. (File photo)

In 2016, he won the youth category of the Wellingtonian of the Year Awards, and gave a TED talk at Stanford University after inventing a hi-tech hospital wristband.

Supplied Bell had lunch with ACT Party leader David Seymour and met with Green Party MP ChlÃ¶e Swarbrick last time he was in Wellington.

Bell is off to meetings in Wellington next week. Last time he was there photos of him with David Seymour and Chlöe Swarbrick popped up on his social media.

Does he have any further political ambitions?

“Maybe. I’m not sure yet. I’ll give this three years now and see whether I like it. But I certainly won’t be here for the next 18 years – who knows what’s around the corner?”