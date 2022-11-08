Motorbike crash victim a 'much loved guy'

Dok Boswijk, pictured in 2017, when he worked at Doppio bakery in Wellington.

The man who died in a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Wellington on Monday is Dok Boswijk, 26.

Police were called to Station Rd in Khandallah shortly after 6.35am and train services halted for more than three hours because the crash happened near railway tracks.

Mark Hodson, owner of scooter and motorcycle store Scooterazzi, where Boswijk worked, described the news as “a great loss”.

“A very much loved guy who would do anything for anyone that needed it,” Hodson said.

Scooterazzi closed its doors on Tuesday after staff received the news.

Supplied Police cordon off Station Rd and Cashmere Ave in Khandallah after the fatal crash on Monday. (File photo).

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit was investigating the incident.

