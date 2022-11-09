'We are in crisis,' says ED whistleblower who claims 10 shifts every 24 hours vacant

Rotorua Hospital’s emergency department is experiencing “extreme staff shortage” and is down almost 14 FTE (full-time equivalents), a whistleblower says (file photo).

Staffing shortages at Rotorua Hospital’s emergency department have left gaps “equivalent to 140 shifts a fortnight”, a whistleblower claims.

The whistleblower emailed Stuff anonymously, “to ensure I do not lose my job”, with a description of working conditions at the hospital and health boss’s letter to staff about their health and safety concerns – which mentions staff picking up 12-hour shifts.

“Our emergency department is struggling,” the whistleblower said. “We are in crisis.”

“We are facing extreme staff shortage. We are currently 13.89 FTE [full time equivalent roles] down and increasing, that is equivalent to 140 shifts a fortnight in gaps.

“That is roughly 10 shifts in 24 hours vacant. 1 shift = 1 nurse,” they said.

Te Whatu Ora Lakes is “concerned”, interim director Nick Saville-Wood told Stuff. It’s recruiting, sending in agency nurses and will soon add health care assistants to help with the load.

The whistleblower’s comments came as no surprise to New Zealand Nurses Organisation president Anne Daniels.

While Daniels declined to discuss any specific hospital or department, she said that New Zealand is short 21,000 nurses.

That’s based on Australian nurse-to-patient ratios, she said, because vacancy figures presented a false picture by only showing funded roles.

She felt there was a lack of transparency around the true shortage and, while she understood not wanting to undermine public confidence in the health system, said patient risk increases without the right nursing staff in the right roles.

“Asking for more and more with less and less, it’s asking for trouble ... the risks are huge.

“We cannot accept this as the new normal, it means avoidable harm.”

The whistleblower said their concerns have been taken to their immediate manager, middle management, middle-upper management and upper management, as well as health and safety and union representatives.

“Rotorua Hospital, particularly our ED, is struggling to replace staff who left. It is no longer one out, one in. On top of attrition normal to an ED.”

They admitted there is “no magic solution”, but said they were being asked to perform as before “in dangerous situations”, with ED full but not enough nurses.

The hospital was increasingly relying on junior ED staff instead of experienced staff, they said.

And there’s no triage nurse from 3am to 7am, “despite having patients in the waiting room and triage area”, they said.

They expect more staff to leave the ED, and wanted to share their story with media “so that we may be heard”.

“Also, [so] that the public know we are struggling to run our department and that may directly affect the care they receive.”

Saville-Wood acknowledged “the ongoing pressure" on ED staff in a written response to questions from Stuff.

He thanked staff for their hard work and the care shown during a “demanding and challenging time”.

“We take the safety of our patients and staff seriously and are concerned that we are short of nurses in ED currently,” he said.

Nurse vacancies are a “local, national and international issue”, he said, and Te Whatu Ora Lakes is looking for “practical, viable ways to limit risks”.

“Several recruitment campaigns are underway. We are going to employ more health care assistants in ED until we can employ more nurses to pick up tasks currently being done by nurses, that can be done by others.

“Many of our agency staff are also being redeployed regularly into ED to fill vacant shifts. We have a process in place and will continue to work with staff to find solutions.”

In the three-page letter Saville-Wood sent to staff about their concerns, dated November 3 this year, he said management proposals presented to New Zealand Nurses Organisation would result in “a relatively quick improvement to functioning of Rotorua Hospital ED”.

“This included returning to the former roster pattern, albeit with gaps due to staff shortage, which better matched the workload with staffing.”

Staggered shift start times had been added to the Christmas and New Year roster to give better cover with current staffing numbers, “particularly where presentations are proven over time to be higher”.

He also thanked staff who had picked up, “and continue to pick up”, 12-hour shifts, and said ED staff could also have ‘time out’ in other nursing roles that might be less “fast moving and unpredictable”.

Recruitment would focus on suitable nurses for positions within the system, he said, rather than “creating new supervisory or management nursing positions”.

“Wherever possible we want available nursing staff to be patient-facing and filling established vacancies and thereby reducing pressure on front-line nursing staff.”