'I saw him when he shot me': Mosque attack survivor says terrorist is seeking attention with appeal

The terrorist responsible for killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques in 2019 has appealed to appeal his conviction and sentence.

“I would like to tell him, grow up, be a man and die quietly in jail because that is what you deserve.”

That was the reaction of Temel Atacocugu, a survivor of the Christchurch March 15 terror attack, when asked about the gunman’s latest attempt to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people and wounded 40 others when he carried out mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.

In August 2020, he was sentenced to life without parole after he pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and a terrorism charge.

The Court of Appeal confirmed on Tuesday the gunman has since filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence. No hearing has been set at this stage.

Atacocugu, who was shot nine times during the attack, said he believed the terrorist was being “playing a game” and simply seeking public attention by filing the appeal application.

“Everybody knows he killed 51 people and shot 40 others - I am one of them. I saw him when he shot me. If he is thinking he shouldn’t be in jail forever or die in jail, he is just dreaming.”

Atacocugu called on the courts to swiftly put an end to the shooter’s appeal attempt, so the matter can finally be closed, and the gunman can spend the rest of his life serving his prison sentence.

“He can’t run away from accountability. He is a murderer and a terrorist who even killed a 3-year-old boy.”

The gunman carried out New Zealand’s worst ever terrorist attack, killing 44 people at Al Noor Mosque, and seven others at Linwood Islamic Centre during Friday prayers. The shooting was streamed live online and shared thousands of times.

The attack led to major gun reforms in New Zealand, and prompted the Christchurch Call, an initiative to eliminate extremist content online.

It is still unclear whether the appeal process will bring a temporary halt to the coronial inquiry into the events of March 15, 2019.

Coroner Brigitte Windley earlier launched a coronial inquiry into the attack, with the first phase of the inquest hearing scheduled to take place from May 15 to June 9 at the Christchurch law courts.

The inquiry will consider aspects such as whether the terrorist gunman acted alone on the day of the attack, and if any of the deceased could have possibly survived.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said the coroner will now consider the impact of the gunman’s appeal on the coronial inquiry.