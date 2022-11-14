Advocates want support to be extended to all refugees under resettlement strategy

Bernard Sama, board chairperson of the Asylum Seekers Support Trust and PhD student at Auckland University, is a former refugee, arriving in Aotearoa as an asylum seeker from Cameroon in 2006, fleeing political persecution.

Many refugees in New Zealand are falling through the cracks, say refugee advocates who are pushing for the Government to be inclusive of all new arrivals.

The Government is reviewing the NZ Refugee Resettlement Strategy and the Migrant Strategy before presenting recommendations to Cabinet in 2023.

In 2021, refugee advocates formed the Refugee Alliance, demanding the Government review the strategy approved in 2012.

The group advocated for all refugees in Aotearoa to be covered by the strategy and on November 8 submitted an open letter to Immigration Minister Michael Wood.

As it currently stands, only quota refugees – those who have been selected offshore and resettled in Aotearoa under the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) system – are covered by the strategy, while other people arriving in the motu face more barriers accessing support.

These include asylum seekers who apply for refugee status from within Aotearoa and, once accepted, become convention refugees.

In the letter, the group said quota refugees received help with resettlement to connect with healthcare, education, accommodation and employment, while refugees arriving under the family reunification and convention categories for example, were excluded.

“These groups are often invisible; they fall through the cracks,” it said. “Their access to those same support services is severely limited and, in the case of convention refugees, they are denied even the most basic of needs, such as food grants and shelter, as their applications are processed.”

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Life at Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre during Covid-19. (First published in July 2020)

Currently 1500 quota refugees are accepted into the country each year while, on average, there are 394 claims for asylum seeker status, with about 178 successful.

So far this year 872 people have arrived under the UNHCR system, said Fiona Whiteridge, general manager of refugee and migrant services at Immigration New Zealand.

Refugees and asylum seekers were able to access public healthcare, mental health support and education, she said.

But despite what was said on paper, former refugee Bernard Sama, board chairperson of the Asylum Seekers Support Trust and a PhD student at Auckland University, had personal experience of support barriers.

Sama arrived in Aotearoa in 2006 as an asylum seeker, fleeing political persecution in Cameroon as an Anglophone rights activist.

He spent time living with a Congolese refugee community in Hamilton while he was turned away from housing support.

“Finally I just had to figure out, that is what the system is … I could feel the distinction between myself and quota refugees. The best thing was to find other ways to survive,” he said.

Supplied Rochana Sheward, chief executive of Belong Aotearoa and steering group member of the Refugee Alliance, says the Government’s review of the New Zealand Refugee Resettlement Strategy was a good opportunity to make the strategy more equitable.

Although he was eventually able to begin his studies in 2012 and find private accommodation, he had witnessed others since struggle through his work at the Asylum Seekers Support Trust.

People arriving as asylum seekers or refugees were already in a vulnerable position and having to navigate a system with little support was “in a way, retraumatising”, he said.

He watched people’s mental and physical health deteriorate, while some resorted to begging on the streets.

In 2012, Cabinet agreed that proposals to include other refugee categories should be referred to Cabinet once work was under way.

“That hasn’t happened for over 10 years and now the strategy is up for review, we think it is a good time to do that,” Sama said.

Sama and Professor Jay Marlowe of Auckland University were co-writers of a report called Safe Start and Fair Future, which called for all refugees to be treated equally.

Marlowe said there was no difference between the two groups, other than how they arrived in the country.

As part of the review, Immigration New Zealand said it was considering other refugee categories such as convention refugees.

Chief executive of Belong Aotearoa Rochana Sheward said the Refugee Alliance wanted to make sure the strategy was more equitable and to ensure their voices as a collective, were heard.