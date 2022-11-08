Cup Day brings a smile as racing in Christchurch returns to normality

The North Island horse won the $600,000 race for a second consecutive year.

Ken Ward’s luck is always in.

And as the Christchurch skies cleared, the 86-year-old serenaded the bright lips, bare legs and bejewelled heels that passed by with his button accordion.

With his best wool farm jersey and gingham shirt, Ward sat just outside the entrance to Addington Raceway alongside a small pile of coins and notes.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Ken Ward, from Timaru, serenades the racegoers at Cup Day, earning himself "enough to buy a bag of chips".

The canny musician from Timaru belted out Irish classics like Danny Boy and Dirty Old Town, waiting for jubilant punters to purge their pockets once the IRT New Zealand Cup Day drew to a close.

READ MORE:

* Glamour moves to the streets for pared down Cup Day in Christchurch

* New Zealand Trotting Cup 2021: All you need to know about Christchurch's big race day

* New Zealand Trotting Cup fan will miss race for first time since 1972



Ward wouldn’t be drawn on how much he made last year doing the same thing – except to say racegoers who had enjoyed the liquid refreshments on offer could be most hospitable with their cash.

“It’s enough to buy a bag of chips,” he quipped as a roar went up from the crowd after a race.

Inside the gates, concrete steps were spattered with chips ground down by stilettos and freshly buffed country boots.

It told the story of a return to normality.

By the middle of the afternoon, there were more shoes on horses’ hooves than there were on ladies’ feet, and as the heat illuminated the many bronzed goddesses, more than a few bald heads turned scarlet.

John Davidson/PHOTOSPORT Hordes of racegoers returned to Addington for Cup Day, the crowds a far cry from last year’s Covid-curtailed event.

“I love you,” one woman shouted out to a man across the crowd after a race finished, while some punters threw their hands in the air in dismay or ecstasy at the result.

As the day continued, inside the main stand a bustle of hospitality employees worked to keep the crowd fed and watered.

It was like clockwork, but for the black-clad workers it was hot and loud.

“It’s too noisy,” one elderly employee said, as a woman wearing a wedding-size bouquet for a headpiece majestically wandered by, her headwear and heels defying gravity.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Race day – it’s all about the dresses, shoes and horses.

No-one wore masks, but everyone was aware what Cup Day 2022 meant after last year’s slimmed-down event, none more so than five nurse aides from Christchurch Hospital who have been on the front lines of a pandemic.

Having a day away from Covid-19 was a tonic to the ladies, who said it’s been tough at work since the pandemic began. They worry about staff shortages but were determined to enjoy their day off.

One of the group, Judy McQuoid – or “Queen Elizabeth 10th”, she joked – was thrilled when her horse, Don’t Stop Dreaming, came home in the third to last race.

“I’m heading to Michael Hill to buy a diamond ring,” she laughed.

Finally, it was time for the big dance, as hordes of merry punters made their way to the hallowed grass verge of Addington – the front and centre of Christchurch’s racing history.

Back in 1918 Addington was a superspreader of the great flu epidemic and, after so many restrictions, everyone was hoping it won’t be the precursor to another round of Covid-19.

But no one was worried about that as the most even field in 15 years lined up for the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup. Even though defending champion Copy That was in the race, it was clear the crowd was split on who the winner would be.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Matt Clough had a flutter on Copy That, the favourite for the Trotting Cup, and went home with a pocket full of winnings.

By the time the race started, everyone was on their feet – including Matt Clough, a young Cantabrian who had bet some hard-earned cash on the horse.

Clearly the strongest of the field, Copy That proved true to last year’s form and stormed home to win a coveted back-to-back victory.

In the crowd, Clough might just have been another happy face, having earned a gourmet dinner and a night out at the casino.

But his expression was shared by so many more as they left.

“It’s a brilliant day out,” Clough said. Having been a university student working as bar staff at a previous Cup Day, he knew just how important this year’s event was after the hardship of the past two years.

“Some people have been hit really hard,” he said. “Any kind of excitement is good.”