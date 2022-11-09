Petrol prices could be set by Commerce Commission in fuel sector changes

A series of new rules has been announced for the fuel industry.

The Commerce Commission has been granted the power to set fair petrol prices if needed.

New Zealand will have to hold onshore fuel supplies to last at least 28 days for petrol, 24 days for jet fuel and 21 days for diesel.

A requirement for biofuels to be added to the fuel supply is being pushed back a year to give the sector more time to prepare and to reduce prices.

Kua tauākītia ētahi ture hōu mō te ahumahi kora.

Kua whakamanahia Te Komihana Tauhokohoko kia whakatau i ngā utunga tōkeke o te kora ina matea ana.

Ka rokiroki a Aotearoa i ngā rawa kora ki konei ake, kia koni atu i te 28 rā o te penehini, kia koni atu i te 24 rā o te kora rererangi, kia koni atu i te 21 rā o te tīhara.

Kua kotahi tau te tārewatanga i te herenga kia āpitihia ngā kora koiora e whai wā ai te rāngai kia takatū ai, kia whakaheke hoki i ngā utu.

New rules giving the Commerce Commission power to step in if fuel prices are too high are on the way, the Government has announced, along with a one-year delay to the addition of biofuels to New Zealanders’ fuel in an attempt to keep prices down.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods on Wednesday also announced new onshore requirements to ensure New Zealand has sufficient fuel stocks in the event of major international oil and fuel market disruption, natural disasters and infrastructure failures.

The Government is ensuring New Zealand has supplies to last for at least 28 days for petrol, 24 days for jet fuel and 21 days for diesel. It will also buy an extra seven days’ worth of cover for diesel to ensure the running of emergency services and food and essential goods deliveries.

READ MORE:

* Kiwis, expect queues at EV charging stations this summer

* Why is Marsden Point oil refinery closing and should we care?

* Biofuel mandate runs up against ‘unintended consequences’

* Pain at the pump? It could get much worse

* Fuel firms set to be required to store more petrol in NZ after refinery closes



It comes after the Marsden Point oil refinery closure. However, the timeframe of onshore stock is likely to be not be in place until 2024.

“These improvements will pave the way for a more stable, low-emissions fuel supply, greater choices for consumers, and a more competitive wholesale fuel market with the power for the Commerce Commission to regulate prices, if required,” Woods said.

Granting the Commerce Commission power to step in and set fair prices if needed was intended to encourage more competitive wholesale pricing. It would take almost a year for the Commerce Commission’s power to take effect.

“Six to 12 months seems like a long time ... it can be imposed and that is what has changed,” Woods said.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff The Government has announced new changes to the fuel sector. (File photo)

“This is a new power. This is something that hasn’t existed and certainly will be a key lever to protect consumers.”

The new backstop measures, expected to be introduced mid-2023, would allow for terminal gate prices of one or more wholesale suppliers to be price regulated if excessive terminal gate prices are found to be offered.

In efforts to reduce any extra potential costs to consumers, the Government pushed the start date out for the Sustainable Biofuels Obligation, which requires fuel wholesalers to deploy biofuels into their fuel supply, from April 1 next year to 2024.

“This is not putting climate change on the back burner,” Woods said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods. (File photo)

“It would have ended in consumers’ pockets and that is something we weren’t prepared to do.”

Woods said the international impacts on diesel was the main reason the sector was not ready.

“It’s also reducing any extra potential costs consumers could face; while biofuels will account for a very small part of the overall fuel price, we recognise that motorists don’t need any extra costs in the current cost of living crisis.”

The addition of biofuels was estimated to prevent one million tonnes of emissions over the first two years, going up to nine million tonnes by 2035.

Fuel wholesalers will need to meet emissions intensity reduction targets of 2.4% for 2024 and 3.5% for 2025.

We're looking for public submissions of between 400 and 800 words to be published in Stuff Nation. To share your tips on saving petrol or changes you’ve made because of prices, email: stuffnation@stuff.co.nz.