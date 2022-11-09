KiwiRail holds firm in court stoush over placement of Drury train station

Residents of the Auranga housing development in Auckland's Drury are campaigning to have a proposed train station moved - saying the location they want would be more environmentally friendly.

A developer and KiwiRail are in a court battle over where to place a new train station in Drury.

Made Group wants the station to be close to its planned town centre, but KiwiRail has chosen a site 450m away, across the road.

Made says the decision-making process was flawed, and a judicial review is set down for March.

KiwiRail has asked for the judicial review to be stayed, saying questions will be answered in an Environment Court hearing.

KiwiRail has asked the High Court to stay a hearing into its decision-making process over where a new south Auckland train station will go.

Developer Made Group, led by CEO Charles Ma, has been fighting KiwiRail for almost a year – wanting to build a new train station in Drury by the town centre of its growing development, Auranga.

The issue is scheduled to be hashed out in a judicial review in March 2023. But KiwiRail wants questions to instead go before the Environment Court, in a hearing on KiwiRail’s land application, likely to go ahead in late 2023.

KiwiRail applied for the land in July 2022, and asked the Environment Court, not Auckland Council, to consider the application. KiwiRail then went to the High Court to stay the judicial review, saying it's now redundant.

But Made Group disagrees. It says KiwiRail – alongside respondents Auckland Council, Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi – switched the station's location back in August 2020, which deserves the scrutiny of judicial review.

Made Group says the switch contravened the Auckland Unitary Plan and wasn’t consulted on properly – a claim KiwiRail denies, noting the same plan says the “station location may change”. It began seeking a judicial review into that decision in December 2021.

The two sites are about 450m apart, but are on different sides of the busy Jesmond Rd, raising accessibility and sustainability questions for Auranga residents and Made.

Auranga/Supplied Auranga residents made this map to show where their preferred train station is, compared to where KiwiRail want to build.

High Court Judge Wylie heard submissions on Wednesday and will deliver his decision in several week’s time.

The Auranga Residents Association is a co-applicant alongside Made, but only Made gave submissions on Wednesday.

KiwiRail was the only one of the four respondents to speak at the hearing. Counsel for KiwiRail, Paul Radich, KC, said the Environment Court’s specialist nature means it can handle the technical planning issues at stake.

Alden Williams/Stuff Made’s development in Drury called Auranga will eventually hold 3000 homes and eventually include a town centre.

Counsel for Made, Bob Hollyman, KC, said the opposite. He said the Environment Court hearing would not be able to decide on whether proper consultation processes were followed, focusing instead on details like which station location was best.

Made Group alleges that in August 2020, the four respondents met and agreed the new station should be built west of Jesmond Rd, instead of east – closer to the proposed Auranga town centre.

KiwiRail denies they decided anything, improperly or otherwise, at that meeting.