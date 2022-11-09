Woman airlifted to hospital from Queen Charlotte track

A tramper was taken from Furneaux Lodge to Nelson Hospital with a severe laceration on Tuesday night.

A woman was airlifted to Nelson Hospital from Furneaux Lodge in the Marlborough Sounds on Tuesday after she apparently fell on to glass.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter duty pilot Tim Douglas-Clifford said he transported a woman with a severe laceration to her wrist from the lodge at Endeavour Inlet, at about 7pm on Tuesday.

The woman was walking the Queen Charlotte Track with another person, Douglas-Clifford said.

She apparently slipped and fell on glass, he said.

He did not know where the incident occurred.

St John ambulance said they were alerted at 7.10pm, and a person was taken to hospital by helicopter in a moderate condition.