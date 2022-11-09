Ben Bell sworn in as New Zealand's youngest ever mayor in Gore

Simon Bell has never visited the town his son is now the mayor of – until today.

Twenty-three-year-old Ben Bell was sworn in as Gore’s new mayor in a ceremony at the council’s offices on Wednesday, becoming New Zealand’s youngest person ever to hold the position.

And he’s put his stamp on the council he now leads, announcing new committees and portfolios, and a new deputy mayor.

“It feels really good to finally have things underway. We’re a month behind so it will be good to get going,’’ Bell said.

As friends and family watched, a pōwhiri from members of the Hokonui Rūnaka began proceedings, lead by Matu Coleman-Clarke, who welcomed councillors, their families and staff members into the council offices.

Former mayor Tracy Hicks presented Bell with the mayoral chains, and in a short speech, Bell acknowledged his 18 years service.

Bell said after the meeting he was ‘’humbled’’ by Hicks agreeing to be part of proceedings.

Bell’s successful Team Hokonui candidates Joe Stringer and Robert McKenzie were also sworn in, as well as first-time councillors Keith Hovell and Paul McPhail, who joins his brother Richard around the council table.

Bell was surprised by his grandmother Judith, who flew in from Australia for the occasion, and his biological father Simon also visited Gore for the first time.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Former Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks presented Ben Bell with the mayoral chains.

When he asked what he thought of having a son who was now a mayor, he said it was ‘’awesome.’’

“It’s pretty surreal, but he looks like he suits the job,’’ he said.

“It’s my first time to Gore and it’s a cool wee town. There’s lots of trees and with the rolling hills behind it, it’s very picturesque.’’

In a press release issued earlier in the day, Bell announced he had appointed councillor Stewart MacDonnell as his deputy mayor.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Ben Bell has been sworn in as Gore’s mayor.

MacDonnell, a second-term councillor for the Kaiwera-Waimumu ward, was committed to residents’ concerns around rural road maintenance, Bell said.

“Stewart has a wealth of knowledge and experience in finances which will be an asset in getting the council back to basics”, Bell said.

MacDonnell had not chaired a committee on the previous council but had sat on the Audit and Risk committee.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore district mayor Ben Bell at a pōwhiri from members of the Hokonui Rūnanga at the Gore District Council’s statutory meeting.

“I’m happy to support Ben with his role as mayor of the Gore district,’’ he said.

Bell has already made some changes in the way the council will operate.

The council will have six committees – Finance and Performance, Audit and Risk, Assets and Infrastructure, Policy and Planning, Cultural Innovation, and Creative Community, but the chairs of each committee were yet to be announced, and were being confirmed to councillors as Bell met with them, the last one being on Friday, he said.

The council previously had three committees – Capital Works, Audit and Risk, and Community Strategy, that met on a quarterly basis.

Bell also announced five portfolios have also been established – roading, recycling, 3 Waters, youth engagement and efficiency. Councillors would be appointed to oversee those areas, but none have been announced.

The new council will meet for the first time on November 22.

Bell’s swearing in was delayed after Hicks, who was seeking his seventh term, applied for a re-count after losing the mayoralty by eight votes.

A district court judge declined his application.