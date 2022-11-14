Family renew plea for information six months after Shane Edwards vanished from his Tokoroa home

Shane Edwards vanished from his home in Tokoroa on May 14, a disappearance police and his whānau have deemed completely out of character.

Six months after Shane Edwards’ mysterious disappearance from a Tokoroa home, his brother remains confident he will be found.

Edwards has been missing since May 14 this year, a passage of time his brother, Australia-based psychologist Dr Michael Edwards, said has included a number of whānau milestones.

In a sombre list of occasions his brother has been “absent and unaccounted for”, he listed their mother's birthday, sister’s birthday, Father’s Day, his eldest son’s birthday and youngest son’s birthday.

His partner Alvina Smith told Stuff back in June that he’d made lunch for everyone and later offered to clean up while Smith and their children were in their bedroom.

“He’s meant to be doing the dishes. I came out in about 20, 30 minutes. Dishes are there but he’s not there.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Tokoroa father Shane Edwards disappeared on May 14. "Please contact the police," his partner Alvina Smith said in a plea for information. "Anything will help. My boys need their dad. I need him." (This video was first published on June 16, 2022.)

READ MORE:

* Cops turn to CCTV in hunt for Tokoroa man Shane Edwards, who vanished from his home a month ago

* ‘Come home hun’: Tokoroa father Shane Edwards disappeared from his kitchen a month ago

* Family of missing teacher Sharon Edwards wants answers



That was the last time Smith, and their children, saw Edwards,

She immediately knew something was wrong, she said.

“It didn’t take a while ... It was in that moment.”

She said for him to vanish like this was completely out of character.

“He’s a good dad. No gangs, no drugs, no mental health issues. Not for Shane. He loved being with the boys, they meant the world to him,” she said.

Smith also told Stuff what her message would be to Edwards.

“Come home hun. The boys miss you, we all miss you.”

According to Detective Sergeant David Whitecliffe-Davies, the man in charge of the search for Edwards, his disappearance is still “completely out of character”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Shane Edwards’ partner Alvina Smith, pictured in June, said she just wanted him back.

He said the last possible sighting was two months ago in Paihia, “of a similar looking man trying to get to Tokoroa”.

“We were later able to confirm this was not Mr Edwards,” he said.

“Prior to this, there have also been reported sightings in Rotorua and Whakatāne, again we were able to confirm these were not Mr Edwards, this time through CCTV footage.”

Whitecliffe-Davies also gave an insight into how the police search for Edwards has been conducted.

“When there is CCTV footage available or a line of inquiry we have followed them until we have been able to rule it out,” he said.

“There are some we haven’t been able to rule out entirely because we have no way to confirm the identity of the person sighted.

“In those cases, we have used a range of methods, including flooding those areas with flyers. At this time, there are no leads from reported sightings that we are following up on.”

He also said they remain “committed to try and give the family some answers”.

“The more help we get from the public, the more opportunity we will have to locate Mr Edwards,” he said.

“We are looking for any information no matter how insignificant, we will investigate every line of inquiry.”

Michael said “we are confident Shane will be located”.

“We are receiving strong support and information from the public, it’s not if Shane is located, it’s when Shane is located.

“Christmas and New Year is approaching and still no closer to the explanations or answers to Shane’s mysterious disappearance.”

He also called on members of the public to contact police if they have any information about his brother’s disappearance, or whereabouts.

“Any information provided could help find Shane, solve this mystery and give closure to his family and friends who miss him dearly and who missed him at all these significant family events.”

Anyone with any information can contact the police non-emergency number 105, referencing file number 220518/6338.

Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.