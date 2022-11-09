Person injured after chemical spill at Christchurch workplace
A person has been injured after a chemical spill at a workplace in Christchurch.
Police were alerted to an incident at a commercial premises in Maunsell St, Woolston, about 12.30pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said four fire trucks were sent to the scene at 12.21pm after reports of an incident involving a hazardous substance.
A person is understood to have suffered injuries as a result of a chemical spill, they said.
READ MORE:
* Police investigating fire at unoccupied house in Blenheim
* Chemical spill causes Hawke's Bay Hospital evacuation
* 'Orange gas' released in chemical spill at south Taranaki factory
One fire truck remained at the scene on Wednesday evening.
Police were not required to attend, the spokesperson said.
St John ambulance could not be reached for comment.
No news is not good news, Canterbury
Our ever-changing region has many exigent stories to tell. Petrol and grocery prices are putting huge pressure on families. We have an opportunity to become a national park city. Our much-needed new stadium is opening on the First-of-Never. There's a relentless stench haunting our lives.
Whatever this community wants to talk about, our local newsroom is here for it - we've already been here for more than 160 years.
If what we do matters to you, please make a contribution to support it.