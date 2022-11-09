Person injured after chemical spill at Christchurch workplace

St John ambulance was called to a commercial premises in Christchurch. (file photo)

A person has been injured after a chemical spill at a workplace in Christchurch.

Police were alerted to an incident at a commercial premises in Maunsell St, Woolston, about 12.30pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said four fire trucks were sent to the scene at 12.21pm after reports of an incident involving a hazardous substance.

A person is understood to have suffered injuries as a result of a chemical spill, they said.

One fire truck remained at the scene on Wednesday evening.

Police were not required to attend, the spokesperson said.

St John ambulance could not be reached for comment.