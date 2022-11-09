Teen who fatally crashed through window a 'much-longed for IVF baby', his mum says

Lisa and Cameron Finnemore farewell their son, Sam Finnemore, 19, who died after falling out a window at his Riccarton flat.

The mother of a snowboarding champ who died after tragically crashing out of a bedroom window says her son was a “much-longed for IVF baby” who was sweet, gentle-natured and kind.

Samuel Finnemore, 19, was fatally injured at a rental property in Riccarton, Christchurch, on Tuesday last week. The University of Canterbury student went to bed as normal and later crashed through his bedroom window onto the ground outside. He was found unconscious about 30m from his flat, near the intersection of Matipo and Elizabeth streets, about 3.50am.

Finnemore, an only child, was an accomplished snowboarder from Auckland who won several national age group titles. He was preparing for end of year exams and was only a couple of days away from his 20th birthday.

His mother, Lisa Finnemore, spoke of “her Sammy” at his service, which Stuff was given permission to attend, at St Andrew’s College Centennial Chapel in Christchurch on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Fund planned in memory of champion snowboarder to help others follow their dreams

* No-one else thought to have been involved in champion snowboarder's death

* Snowboarding champ who died after crashing out of bedroom window went to bed as normal



JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A snowboard is loaded into the hearse at the funeral for Sam Finnemore, 19, who died after falling out a window at his Riccarton flat.

“My darling Sammy was a much-longed for IVF baby who I worked so hard to bring into this world.”

She described her son as sweet, gentle-natured and kind and said she knew this from the moment she held him in her arms.

She and her husband were holding each other as they spoke and shared the same message, that Samuel was a kind-hearted, loving and brave son.

Jamieson Aaron/Supplied Sam Finnemore’s mother says he was a kind-hearted, brave and loving son.

“He was my heart and Cam’s, and we loved him so much, we poured all of our love and values into him,” she said.

Tears could be heard throughout the chapel as the Wānaka snowboarding community stood side by side in front of the family to share their memories and perform a haka in tribute to the teen.

“Sammy is our brother and someone we love unconditionally … he is well-known and respected in our community,” one of the members said.

Trees would be planted at Cardona ski field and an event would be held at the beginning of the snow sports season next year in memory of Finnemore.

Rather than flowers, the family asked if everyone could instead donate to the Sam Finnemore Tribute page on Givealittle, which would support other young people following snowboarding dreams just like their son.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Friends and family of Sam Finnemore gather at St Andrew’s College Centennial Chapel on Wednesday.

An autopsy was completed last week and police said they were continuing to treat the circumstances of the teenager’s death as unexplained.

Finnemore's family said in a statement last week they and his friends were “devastated” to learn of his death.

“Sam was a loving only child of Cameron and Lisa who live in Auckland, and beloved cousin, nephew and grandson of family in Christchurch, Tauranga and London.

“Sammy loved to competitively snowboard. He spent many happy days in Wānaka. He loved uni and recently turned his studies to geology, a subject he discovered only after coming to Canterbury.

“He was well-liked, happy, and he cherished time with his many friends in Auckland, Christchurch and Wānaka.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A cordon blocks off the scene of an unexplained death in Riccarton, Christchurch.

“Sam loved life, was always happy. We celebrate him and will remember him fondly. The family express their thanks to the community that are supporting them through this difficult time, and express their gratitude to the New Zealand Police and the University of Canterbury, which was Sam’s home away from home.”